August 29, 2005

It was twenty years ago today that Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the southern coast of Louisiana, a natural disaster packing an amazing punch. Not since Hurricane Camille in 1969, had a tropical cyclone unleashed this kind of furry and devastation on the gulf coast of the United States. Prior to landfall the storm had reached Category 5, the strongest rating for a hurricane, and its internal pressure was confirmed to be 902 millibars (standard atmospheric pressure is 1,013 millibars), the fourth lowest atmospheric pressure ever recorded by the National Weather Service. Thankfully, the storm’s intensity decreased prior to coming ashore near Buras, Louisiana, almost directly at the Mississippi-Louisiana border.

Many reading this article live inland, unaffected by weather systems such as tropical storms and hurricanes, but for those that live within their reach the outcomes can be devastating. A major hurricane’s strength and intensity dwarfs anything seen on our planet. Hurricane Katrina was comparable to a 10-megaton nuclear bomb exploding every 20 minutes, or the energy of 10,000 such nuclear bombs exploding over the storm’s lifecycle. While it is true that a nuclear device will deliver an intense burst of energy at a single point, creating great destruction in a small area, the energy released by a hurricane the size of Katrina dwarfs this kind of event in ways that boggle the mind. It is estimated that 90,000 square miles were directly affected by Katrina. For a point of reference that equates to 57,600,000 acres, which in turn caused 150 billion dollars in property damage. Millions of people were displaced or forced to deal with power outages, destructive winds, storm surge, and later contaminated water. After the storm, significant increases in insurance premiums only added insult to injury for the hardworking men and women of the region.

Residents of New Orleans initially thought they had dodged a bullet with Katrina, but their hopes were dashed when the levees separating Lake Pontchartrain from the Crescent City were breached by a record tidal surge of more than twenty feet. Levees designed to withstand tidal surges accompanying a Category 3 storm failed, causing 80% of New Orleans to become submerged. The flooding caused a widespread humanitarian crisis as well, as an estimated 100,000 to 150,000 citizens, many poor and lacking mobility, disregarded the city’s mandatory evacuation order, remaining behind to ride out the storm. For many, this decision was akin to signing a death warrant.

The final human toll for Hurricane Katrina is listed as 1,836 dead, almost all these fatalities occurring in Louisiana and Mississippi, but there were a handful in Alabama and Tennessee. What is still less widely reported is the number of missing, which currently stands at 705, mostly men and women, but a few children. Katrina accounts for the single largest displacement of U.S. citizens since the Dust Bowl era during the Great Depression. The population of Houston, Texas, swelled to a degree that it changed the entire makeup of the city for several years. Regarding the missing, while it may be true that people addicted to drugs, facing legal concerns, or otherwise dealing with mental health issues may have decided to purposely vanish, there were whispers among New Orleans citizens that looters were shot and disposed of by residential militia during the first days after the storm. This was a period during which the city was basically lawless, there was not a police or fire fighter presence on the streets.

These rumors originated in the Garden District and Uptown, the area along St. Charles Avenue, the east-west corridor that along with Magazine Street runs west, away from New Orleans proper and the section of the city known as the French Quarter. As a visitor, this a part of New Orleans you do not want to miss. Having spent a great deal of time in and around St. Charles Avenue, I can say that these two places are not only populated with beautiful older homes, but exude a distinct Southern charm never to be forgotten. It is along St. Charles Avenue where the iconic street cars can still be found clanging along just as they did when Tennessee Williams and William Faulkner were living and working in New Orleans all those years ago. Think Streetcar Named Desire and you are thinking about St. Charles Avenue.

At the far western end of this corridor you will find the Audubon Park, Loyola University, Tulane University, and the New Orleans Zoo. The reason this area commands so much respect is simple, the highest ground in New Orleans is found here, alleviating most concerns regarding flooding. The places that did flood after Katrina were Gentilly, St. Bernard Parrish, and the Lower 9th Ward, originally swampland that was drained for development during the early 1900’s. Sitting below sea level, these areas are only dry and livable because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates a system of pumping stations and levees that keep out the water associated with Lake Pontchartrain.

By the first evening after the storm, it became apparent that the Garden District, while losing access to power, was going to be spared the worst of Katrina’s wrath. Large numbers of displaced people began wandering through the city looking for dry ground, and many were addicted to drugs. Criminal elements began moving out of the city to the west too, looking to loot vulnerable businesses or homes. A good friend from college who grew up near Tulane told me that dozens of looters were shot that first night in what amounted to a gang war between homeowners and criminals. If you know anything about the political climate of New Orleans, then you will not be surprised to learn that both the New Orleans police department and the mayor’s office have disputed these claims for years.

Who knows what really happened? In the end, all we know for certain is there are currently 705 people are still confirmed missing from New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. It seems reasonable that at least some of them may have met their demise at the end of a gun. The prominent people living in the Garden District and Uptown certainly had the political clout to take care of themselves and their property without worrying about law enforcement. The real truth will probably never be told.

View My Website