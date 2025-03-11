Kathryn Bigelow accepts the Oscar for Best Director

March 7, 2010

It was on this date that the glass ceiling of Hollywood moviemaking was shattered, as American director Kathryn Bigelow wins the Academy Award for Best Director, presented for the movie The Hurt Locker (2008). This was the first time in history the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had deemed a woman worthy of an Oscar for Best Director.

This was no “token” award on the part of the Academy either, as The Hurt Locker was a hard-hitting exploration of the stress and psychological toll of war, seen clearly from the eyes of an American team of bomb disposal experts tasked with eliminating IED’s, and other explosive ordinances. The film’s gritty feel and ability to create a mood of “what’s next” weighed heavily in the decision making of the Academy.

Born in San Carlos, CA in 1951, Kathryn Bigelow studied painting at the San Francisco Art Institute, and in the early 1970’s moved to New York City where she became interested in film. Earning a scholarship to the Columbia University School of Cinematography, she graduated in 1979 and her first film was The Loveless (1982), which starred a then unknown Willem Dafoe.

Bigelow was briefly married to Canadian filmmaker James Cameron (1989-91), and during this marriage she and her husband wrote the script for the movie Point Break (1991), a 1991 action-drama which starred Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayzee. This would be Kathryn Bigelow’s first taste of directing a large scale movie with A-list actors. The film had a budget of $25 million and went on to gross over $85 million at the box office.

After the success of The Hurt Locker, Bigelow went on to direct Zero Dark Thirty, a 2012 account of the search for Osama bin Laden. The film was praised by critics and grossed $135 million worldwide.

View My Website