Judy was a purebred English pointer that was gifted to the HMS Gnat and became the ship’s mascot. When the Gnat was torpedoed, Judy and many of the survivors were assigned to a new ship - the HMS Grasshopper. Then, after the Grasshopper was sunk, Judy ended up in a POW camp where she came to the attention of Airman Frank Williams.

It was obvious to everyone that Judy raised morale in the POW camp, even acting as an alarm if she came across a poisonous snake or crocodile. When the prisoners were shipped back to Singapore, Judy was smuggled out in a rice sack, never whimpering, or betraying her presence to the guards. As unbelievable as it may sound, that ship was torpedoed as well, and Williams pushed Judy out of a porthole to save her life, even though there was a 15-foot drop to the sea. Making his own escape, Williams was then recaptured.

Never believing that Judy could have survived, he had put the canine out of his mind until he reached his new POW camp where he began hearing stories about an English pointer that had assisted drowning men after the shipwreck. Asking to see the dog, Williams was astounded. “I couldn’t believe my eyes! There was Judy, a bit scraggly, but she recognized me. She jumped up and hit me square between the shoulders, almost knocking me down." The pair then spent the next year together at the POW camp in Sumatra.

The official ceremony where Judy receives the Dickin Medal with Frank Williams standing behind her receiving the White Cross.

"Judy saved my life in so many ways," said Williams. "But the greatest of all was giving me a reason to live. All I had to do was look into those weary, bloodshot eyes and ask myself: 'What would happen to her if I died?' I had to keep going."

Once hostilities ceased, Judy was then smuggled aboard a troopship heading back to Liverpool. In England, Judy was awarded the Dickin Medal (the "Victoria Cross" for animals) in May 1946. Her citation reads: "For magnificent courage and endurance in Japanese prison camps, which helped to maintain morale among her fellow prisoners, and also for saving many lives through her intelligence and watchfulness."

At the same time, Frank Williams was awarded the PDSA's White Cross of St. Giles for his devotion to Judy. Frank and Judy spent a year after the war visiting the relatives of English POWs who had not survived, and Frank said that Judy "always provided a comforting presence to the families."

Spending the rest of her life with Williams, Judy finally passed away at the robust age of thirteen. Frank spent two months building a granite and marble memorial in her memory, which included a plaque describing her life story.