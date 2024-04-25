Joshua Slocum - First Solo Around The World
April 25, 1895
Joshua Slocum, the first person to sail single-handedly around the world, sets sail from Boston, Massachusetts aboard the sloop "Spray".
Ex Animo Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Slocum intended to sail eastward around the world, using the Suez Canal, but when …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.