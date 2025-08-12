August 12, 1944

Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr., who is often referred to as the “forgotten Kennedy,” dies in a plane crash at the age of 29 while flying a secret mission during World War II.

Joseph Jr. was the oldest of nine children born to Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr., and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy. His father had strong aspirations for him to become the first Catholic U.S. President and his maternal grandfather, Boston mayor John Fitzgerald stated publicly upon his birth, “This child is the future President of this nation.”

A graduate of Harvard University and delegate to the 1940 Democratic National Convention, the younger Joseph planned to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after his military service was complete.

The photo shows left to right: Joe, Jr., his father Joe, Sr., and his younger brother by 22 months and future President, John Fitzgerald.

