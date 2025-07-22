(L) Catherine Davis and her cat, (R) Johnny Lewis and Katy Perry

The trials and tribulations of Hollywood have produced thousands of actors and actresses that found fame with television and movies. When thinking of landmark shows from my youth, Happy Days, Welcome Back, Kotter, and All in the Family come to mind. Many of those faces, recognizable to almost anyone for a span of a few years, would soon disappear from the American consciousness, actors and actresses never again duplicating their fleeting success. As the Andy Warhol inspired phrase says, “Everyone gets their fifteen minutes of fame.”

Some careers end in a terrible fashion, a gut-wrenching decline involving drugs, alcohol, or mental illness. The sad story of Johnny Lewis, who briefly dated singer and television personality Katy Perry and then found fame as the character Kip “Half-Sack” Epps during the first two seasons of Sons of Anarchy, easily includes elements of all three.

This well-received FX original series was a big hit with audiences. Produced, written, and directed by Kurt Sutter, Anarchy ran from 2008 to 2014, and I have to say it was one of my favorites. At one point it was the highest rated series on the FX network. Hundreds of thespians heading for auditions in New York and Hollywood this morning dream of landing a recurring role in a hit television series. Maybe that number is thousands.

Unfortunately, when that moment arrived for Johnny Lewis, he rejected the opportunity. The series, he felt, was beginning to promote gratuitous violence, something that Lewis was uncomfortable portraying. As the rest of his life unfolded, it would turn out to be one of the most bizarre conclusions in the history of Hollywood. Leaving nothing but questions void of answers.

During a Looper interview in 2009, Kurt Sutter says he was approached by Lewis during the beginning of the second season, the actor showing concern for his role. Their subsequent conversation revealed that Lewis wasn’t happy with the character he was playing and wanted out of his contract. Not wanting to have any actor uncomfortable with his role, Sutter found a noble way for Half-Sack to depart the series, his slaying by a rival that involved honor. Some years later, Michael Lewis, Johnny’s father, gave an interview to LA Magazine where he said Johnny was concerned that the show was promoting violence in so many forms. Guess that proves what Sutter said was true.

While on the surface this seems like a noble decision, leaving a television show that did not promote a moral lifestyle, it seems Lewis didn’t think much about how his future might play out. Hollywood is not the type of town where you just take yourself off a hit show because of a moral dilemma. As a matter of fact, from what I’ve seen with Hollywood, even having morals might be a dilemma.

Then there was all the talk about Johnny’s upbringing and his custody battle with Diane Gaeta for his daughter Culla May - a battle he lost. His family was steeped in hardcore Scientology, both father and mother achieving the rank of Operating Thetan Level VIII, or OT VIII, as it is called in Scientology. I can assure you that I know little to nothing about Scientology, but that sounds serious. Lewis was at one point closely aligned with Narconon, Scientology’s answer to drug rehab. The therapy centers around vitamins and warm sauna treatments to break free of addiction. There was a time when he appeared on Scientology’s website to promote Narconon.

It is anyone’s guess as to what role Scientology played in his feelings concerning violence, but one of Scientology’s top practitioners, mega-star Tom Cruise, seems to have no problem mixing his Thetan VIII with a steady stream of guns and ferocity. No matter how Lewis arrived at his feelings, they certainly seemed to be genuine.

After leaving Anarchy there was still work for Lewis, it just wasn’t good work. The Runaways (2010), Lovely Molly (2011), Magic Valley (2011), and City of Gardens (2012) most likely did not come across your radar. The movies were widely panned. Not many A-List writers and directors doing high-end television drama were getting in line to audition an actor that might have a conflict of conscious just as the show was taking off. Then the worse thing of all happened to Johnny Lewis. While riding a motorcycle during October of 2011, he was involved in a high-speed accident. His injuries were relatively minor, but an MRI was recommended due to suspected head trauma. Lewis refused the MRI. Not long after, Lewis began manifesting bizarre and illogical behavior. And this behavior began to lead to legal trouble.

Lewis was arrested three times between 2011 and 2012. In January 2012, he struck two men in the head with a bottle while engaged in a fight at an L.A. nightclub. Pleading no contest to charges of assault with a deadly weapon he really skated by without consequences. His second arrest came about six weeks after the first, with Lewis accused of attempting to break into a woman's home. Pleading no contest again, he was offered probation but was ordered to submit to drug treatment. His case worker wrote in his file, "very concerned for the well-being of not only the community but for that of the defendant." The case worker was adamant that Lewis was suffering from mental health issues as well as chemical dependency. During this period, Lewis’ own attorney said publicly that he thought his client was delusional. That’s not good.

Five days after being released from the Los Angeles County Jail, on September 26, Lewis made his way to the estate of 81-year-old Catherine Davis who ran a bed-and-breakfast called the Writers’ Villa, The property catered to up-and-coming artists and actors, and Ms. Davis was very well known in the community for giving young people a place to land while getting their careers off the ground. Lewis had lived in the residence during 2009, and he and Davis had remained on friendly terms, which was why she extended the invitation for Lewis to return.

On the morning of September 26, 2012, the police were called after Lewis violently attacked a house painter working at a residence next door. Upon arriving at the scene, the police found that Lewis had attacked not only the house painter but the owners of the home, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Blackburn. Only locking a kitchen door kept the enraged Lewis from entering the house and trying to kill everyone inside. Walking over to the Writers’ Villa, the police found that Lewis had killed both Davis and her cat. He then subsequently jumped from the roof of the residence or accidentally fell to his death. His body lay sprawled on the driveway.

Later test on Johnny Lewis found nothing to indicate he was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, leading the medical examiner and physicians to believe Lewis had experienced a psychotic break from reality. Leaving one of Hollywood’s greatest tragedy’s to never fully be explained.

