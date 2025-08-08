Back in February, I wrote a piece detailing the turbulent first marriage of Johnny Cash to Vivian Liberto, a beautiful woman of both African and Italian heritage, with whom Cash had four daughters, Roseanne, Tara, Kathy, and Cindy. The pair met at a local dance in 1951 while Cash was undergoing Air Force basic training in San Antonio, Texas.

Johnny was nineteen and Vivian seventeen when an Air Force buddy introduced them, and remarkably their relationship continued blossoming while Cash was stationed in Germany over the next three years. Hundreds of letters were exchanged while Cash served as a radio operator, and after an honorable discharge in 1954 the pair were married in San Antonio, moving immediately to Memphis. From there, everyone knows the story of fame and fortune finding Cash after a trip to Sun Records.

Unfortunately, their marriage took an ugly turn after fame reared its head. Cash hit number one on the Billboard Country Chart in 1958 after releasing “I Walk the Line,” a song actually inspired by his deep love for Vivian. Soon enough, Johnny Cash was a household name. Drug and alcohol dependency followed, spurred on by a life on the road performing. Cash then learned about the darker side of fame, as white hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan began circulating word that Cash was married to a black woman, a union that was illegal in every southern state. The attention was detrimental to Cash and his family, and after his move to Columbia records in 1958 their legal team spent much of its time proving that Vivian was classified by law as “white” in her home state of Texas. With all the negative attention, the brass at Columbia suggested Cash move his family away from Memphis and even the Deep South.

Johnny, Vivian, and their first three children in California

Cash residence in California

It was against this backdrop that Johnny Cash migrated to California in 1958, more specifically to Casita Spring, which even today is an unincorporated community in Ventura County. Tucked quietly away near Lake Casitas and the Los Padres National Forest, Casita Springs is 65 miles and a world away from Los Angeles. By 1961, Johnny Cash and his family were living on a six-acre estate that was their own little slice of heaven. Celebrities often dropped by and his children lived normal lives.

The first few years in California were actually very peaceful. Cash, a country boy from Arkansas, really enjoyed getting into the Los Padres National Forest to hunt and fish. Coming off the road, Casitas Springs became a sanctuary, but all that changed in 1965, the year that Johnny’s life spun completely out of control and the seeds of his divorce from Vivian were truly sown.

It all began in early May of 1965 when a visibly intoxicated Johnny Cash was arrested just outside of Starkville, Mississippi, picking flowers on private property. Imagine finding a drunk man pulled over on your front lawn cutting your lilies and blooming flowers to make an arrangement. Yeah, it wasn’t a smart move. Only a misdemeanor, the trespassing charge was eventually settled with a small fine, but the incident was an omen of things to come.

A month later, in June of 1965, Cash arranged to have his nephew Damon Fielder come to Casita Springs to join him on a fishing excursion. Damon was the son of Cash’s sister Reba, and the teenager was an avid outdoorsman who often spent time with his uncle.

On June 27, the two men set out in Cash’s custom camper-truck for a trip into the national forest. Johnny had nicknamed the camper “Jesse” after the famous bank robber, saying in his 1997 autobiography Cash, “I named my camper Jesse, because if I was going to be an outlaw it had to be one too.”

The plan was to travel about twenty miles from his home up to Sespe Creek, a beautiful area in the rugged backcountry. Damon stated later than his uncle was more liberal than usual with his whiskey as they began the journey, and it wasn’t long before things went south. Cash got the vehicle stuck near their destination, and thinking he could handle the situation sent Damon down to the creek to begin fishing. Attempting to free the vehicle, Cash repeatedly gunned the motor, managing to start a small brush fire that quickly got out of hand. After another round of whiskey and pills, Cash decided to wander off towards the creek and let things play out naturally. Truthfully, with no cell phones or other means of communication there wasn’t much else he could do.

Ultimately, the fire destroyed over 500 acres of national forest and by nightfall there were more than 400 firefighters, five tanker planes, and a prison inmate crew fighting the blaze. Also, writing of the incident in his autobiography Cash said, “I sat there while the fire-fighting crews arrived and headed up the mountain with their shovels and axes, then watched the tanker planes drop their loads of boron.” When confronted by a forestry officer and asked if he started the fire, Cash replied, “My truck did.”

To make matters even worse, the spot where the fire started is now part of the Sespe Condor Sanctuary, one of the primary nesting sites for the California Condor. The bird was then, and is now an endangered species. Prior to Cash rolling in for a visit there were fifty-three registered pairs of condors nesting in the area, but after the fire only nine could be found.

Johnny Cash admitted later that he was in such a drug-addled state that once the fire began, he was unable to stop it. The matter did not escape the attention of the National Forest Service either, who promptly slapped Cash with today’s equivalent of a multimillion-dollar lawsuit.

“I was such a mess that I didn’t care,” Cash said regarding his state of mind when called for a deposition. He said in his autobiography, “I was full of amphetamines and arrogance, refusing to answer their questions straight.” When asked how he felt about destroying more than half the world’s population of California condors, he answered, “I don’t give a damn about your yellow buzzards. Why should I care?”

What follows is an actual transcript of the deposition.

“Mr. Cash, did you start the fire?”

“No, my truck did, but it’s dead so you can’t question it.”

“Do you feel bad about what you did?”

“Well, I feel pretty good right now.”

“But what about all that damage done to the condors?”

“You mean those big yellow buzzards?”

“Yes, Mr. Cash, those big yellow buzzards.”

“I don’t give a damn about your big yellow buzzards. Why should I care?”



Now, I might not be Dale Carnegie but surely that is no way to “win friends and influence people.” In its suit against Cash the Forest Service alleged that Cash was negligent in the operation, maintenance and repair of his vehicle, and that he failed to take reasonable precautions to control the fire. He was also charged with failing to report the fire to the proper authorities, although it is unclear how he could have done that after being stranded in such an isolated location.

The trial did not begin until 1969, by which time Johnny had divorced Vivian and married June Carter. The couple were living in Hendersonville, Tennessee. After claiming he was too sick to travel to Los Angeles for the trial, Cash was ordered by the FBI to be evaluated by a competent physician. Eventually, the entire matter was settled out of court for just over 200 thousand dollars. That amount would be around $800 thousand today, so in hindsight that Cash family fishing trip from 1965 was one of the costliest in the history of the great outdoors.

