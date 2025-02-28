Musical legend John R. Cash, known to the world as “Johnny,” was born ninety-three years ago this past week in the small town of Kingsland, Arkansas. According to Cash, his parents, and by extension his family, were “poor dirt farmers” trying to survive the Depression. There’s no doubting that Johnny’s upbringing in Kingsland was miles away from being tolerate or progressive, this was the era of Jim Crow in Dixie and color barriers weren’t merely social guidelines, they were the law of the land. In most southern states it was illegal for a mixed-race couple to marry, and any person who even remotely resembled someone with African ancestry was considered black.

One of the reasons I’ve always loved Johnny Cash was because he championed freedom. He was promoting Bob Dylan’s music and message during a time the singer-songwriter was considered subversive. In a show of defiance, Johnny goes to Folsom Prison to make a record when his own label thought it was a bad idea. When Kris Kristofferson wrote “Sunday Morning Coming Down” he landed a helicopter on Johnny’s back yard to personally deliver the song, knowing there was only one singer in Nashville capable of pulling off those lyrics in a believable fashion.

In other words, Johnny Cash has always been a “heavy dude,” a true star that packed a real punch. But to really know Johnny Cash, and to get a feel for his rebellious side, it is critical to know the story of his first wife Vivian Liberto. Not the “doctored” version movie-goers were fed in 2005 when the docudrama I Walk The Line was released, a narrative so full of holes that Johnny’s daughter walked out of the “family only” screening, upset by the portrayal of her mother.

This is the story of Johnny Cash and a seventeen-year-old Vivian Liberto, a young lady of Sicilian descent (a group of people heavily influenced by the African Moors during the Middle Ages) who was raised Catholic and despite her dark features was labeled “white” while growing up in San Antonio, Texas. The pairing of Johnny Cash, a Protestant boy from Arkansas, with Vivian Liberto, a Catholic girl from San Antonio, might be the most unlikely duo in country music history.

Searching for a better life, a nineteen-year-old Johnny Cash enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on July 7, 1951, and was sent to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas for basic training. San Antonio was a melting pot, heavily influenced by Spanish culture and the Catholic religion, a world away from Johnny’s upbringing in Arkansas. Within two weeks her met Vivian Liberto, a 17-year-old Sicilian American while roller skating with fellow recruits. The chemistry between Johnny and Vivian was strong, making his deployment to Landsberg, West Germany a few weeks later a terrible ordeal for young hearts feeling pangs of love. Vivian’s parents thought the matter was a simple crush, but as the pair exchanged hundreds of letters over the next three years it became evident the relationship was much more.

On July 3, 1954, Johnny Cash was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant and chose to return to San Antonio to reunite with Vivian. Amazingly, the pair were married only a month later, August 7, 1954, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. The wedding mass was performed by Vivian’s uncle, an ordained Catholic priest. St. Ann’s was considered a “white” church, and Vivian had attended “white” schools while growing up in San Antonio, although her features were certainly different than most of her fellow students.

After their marriage, and to be closer to his own family, Johnny and Vivian settled in Memphis, TN, where Johnny sold appliances and studied to be a radio announcer. It was while living in the heavily segregated city of Memphis that the Cash family first ran into trouble concerning Vivian’s heritage. Dark skinned, with dark hair, she was often thought to be a Negro, and interracial marriage was illegal in Tennessee. The tolerance that came with living in San Antonio felt like a million miles away.

Cash family in Los Angeles during the 1960’s

Of course, anyone with an ounce of musical knowledge knows what happened next, Johnny Cash gets up the nerve to walk into Sam Phillips’ Sun Records Studio and suddenly becomes a star. Money and fame is a perfect elixir for most problems, and within a short time the Cash family moved to Los Angeles, a million miles away from the prying eyes of Nashville.

Vivian was purposely kept out of the spotlight during this period, but in 1965 Johnny Cash was infamously busted crossing the U.S. border with Mexico while in possession of several hundred amphetamine pills. Even though Johnny’s drug use and constant touring had seen the couple become estranged, Vivian flew from Los Angeles to El Paso to accompany Johnny to his court hearing. This event was a watershed moment for Johnny Cash, as a widely circulated photograph of Johnny and Vivian leaving the federal courthouse in El Paso brought Vivian Cash to national attention.

A racist newsletter called The Thunderbolt ran an article with the headline “Drug Arrest Exposes Johnny Cash’s Negro Wife,” that so incensed Johnny he hired Nashville lawyer Johnny Hooker to sue for $25 million in damages. Johnny was in great fear that the story was going to derail his career in the same way Jerry Lee Lewis lost his career by marrying his cousin in the 1950’s. Remarkably, the case faded away, with Johnny Cash experiencing no real career damage. This spoke to the power of Johnny Cash, and to the changing sensibilities occurring across the U.S. and the world.

Does any of this even matter in the twenty-first century? The answer is a resounding yes, because it seems those that control Johnny Cash’s legacy are still not comfortable with his past. Case in point, the 2005 movie Walk The Line, which starred Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, shows the role of Vivian being played by Ginnifer Goodwin, a lily-white American actress that looked nothing like Vivian Liberto Cash. Johnny’s children from that first marriage are on record as disapproving as to the way their mother was portrayed.

Ginnifer Goodwin as Vivian

Wonder why they did that? Maybe portraying Vivian in a truthful light was bad for business?

After her death and the release of the movie, the book I Walk the Line, was published posthumously by Vivian Liberto Distin (she remarried). Drawing heavily from the hundreds of letters she had saved during those early years; Vivian paints a picture much different than the one shown on the Silver Screen. As Johnny and Vivian’s daughter Kathy tells it, their marriage was loving until her father began taking drugs and never coming home.

I believe Johnny Cash found a soul mate in June Carter, but I have a great respect for Vivian Liberto and the dignity she showed over the years. Since Johnny Cash and his second wife June Carter both passed away in 2003 we will never know their thoughts on the movie, but I like to believe that Johnny would have leaned towards the truth. Vivian, to her credit, never made a spectacle of herself in later years, and the way she was showcased in Walk The Line seems to have been somewhat inaccurate by what I’ve read. Far from the petty woman that seemed to have not valued Johnny’s career, she was more likely a simple girl from San Antonio who wanted a husband and a family.

And as Paul Harvey would have said, “That’s the rest of the story.”

