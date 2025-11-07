During the 1960s, a time when television was often considered a lesser form of entertainment than Hollywood feature films, a cameo by a superstar was extremely rare for a situational comedy (sitcom). In fact, it was almost unheard of. That’s why John Wayne’s 1967 visit to the set of The Beverly Hillbillies during the show’s fifth season was such an amazing event. Fans of the show had come to adore the Clampett family and their zany brand of comedy, and a visit by the “Duke” proved he was a fan as well. For Paul Henning, the creator of the show, it was like hitting the lottery.

It seems that Henning has reached out to John Wayne (real name Marion Robert Morrison) with an idea for an appearance. The episode Henning had in mind was called “The Indians Are Coming” and centers around a misinterpreted message that Granny receives from back home, one in which she errantly believes Indians have taken over the Clampett’s land and plan to come to Beverly Hills to attack the California Clampetts. Granny only wishes that John Wayne could be there to protect the family as he is the most accomplished Indian fighter in history.

Somehow, the stars aligned, and John Wayne agreed to make a rare television appearance. When Granny’s prayer was answered, it created one of the series’ most magical moments. Fans were entranced as Granny stands with wide eyes and a dropped jaw as John Wayne saunters up to the Clampett mansion to offer his services. In a strange sense of wardrobe malfunction, Wayne looks more like Bear Bryant than an Indian fighter during the scene, but it is unmistakably the Duke. Here a link to the episode’s conclusion, which is where John Wayne makes his cameo.

Most interesting of all, Paul Henning said that it didn’t require breaking the bank to seal the deal on John Wayne’s playing the bit part. All the Duke asked for in return was a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey. That part just adds a little more to the lore and greatness of John Wayne.

