

February 22, 1956

The long movie career of Marion Robert Morrison, known to the world as John Wayne, took a step in the wrong direction on this date when The Conqueror hit American movie theaters. “The Duke” agreed to play Genghis Khan, even lobbied Howard Hughes for the role, but realized almost immediately he was miscast. Co-starring Susan Hayward and Agnes Moorehead, who later played Endora on the television series Bewitched, the movie was panned immediately by critics, and stands today as one of the worst films of the 1950’s.

The thinking behind Wayne accepting the role was his desire to break away from doing Westerns and expand his range as an actor, but movie goers had a hard time seeing Wayne cast as an Asian warlord. Apparently, so did Wayne, who when asked later what he was thinking while shooting the film said, “I was just trying to not make a complete ass of myself while playing a role I wasn’t suited for.”

Time magazine wrote that Wayne "portrays the great conqueror as a sort of cross between a square-shootin' sheriff and a Mongolian idiot”.

Wayne, who was at the height of his career, had lobbied for the role after reading the script and was widely believed to have been grossly miscast. Howard Hughes, who financed the movie, was so dismayed with the finished product that he paid $12 million for every print of the film and kept it out of circulation until his death.

The most interesting thing about the film may have been the controversy that it sparked. Parts of the film were shot near St. George, Utah, which was 137 miles downwind of a nuclear testing facility. Nuclear fallout from testing produced radiation levels that were noticeably high, and of the 220 members of the cast and crew, 91 of them eventually developed some form of cancer, while 46 died of the disease.

John Wayne died on June 11, 1979 after battling cancer for more than a decade.

