It was during 1965 that celebrated author John Steinbeck was asked personally by President Lyndon B. Johnson to visit South Vietnam. The President respected the writer and wanted an unvarnished report on troop morale, as well as the writer’s general outlook and feelings concerning the war.

The friendship between Johnson and Steinbeck was born of a connection between their wives. Steinbeck’s third wife, Elaine, and Lady Bird Johnson had become friends while attending the University of Texas, and the Steinbeck’s were frequent guests at the White House. Steinbeck had won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1962 and was one of the world’s most recognizable figures and had a keen eye for situations and people. During this period, Johnson seemed to be more and more skeptical of the reports he was receiving from military brass, and like any man or woman in a position of responsibility, needed someone to trust.

At first, Steinbeck was reluctant to go to Vietnam, but when the Long Island Newsday suggested that he travel throughout Southeast Asia as a roving reporter, he accepted the assignment. The paper was owned Harry Guggenheim, another powerful man with whom Steinbeck had become acquainted, and since his two sons were now serving in the Army, one of them “in country” during this period, Steinbeck felt it reasonable to venture forth and report what he saw. According to his wife Elaine, who traveled with him, although not into combat areas, the author was anxious to go.

So, the man that had spent most of his life writing about the disenfranchised and the downtrodden, with novels such as The Grapes of Wrath and Of Mice and Men, was now going halfway around the globe to cover the reality of war. Between December 1966 and May 1967, Steinbeck wrote 86 stories for the Newsday. It seems that Steinbeck was conflicted about the war, as his personal letters during this time do not always jive with the columns he is writing. In 2012, all the columns were collected into a book entitled Steinbeck in Vietnam, and they would be the last works published during Steinbeck’s lifetime.

On January 7, 1967, Steinbeck was in Pleiku province, Vietnam, where he flew aboard a UH-1 Huey helicopter with D Troop, 1st Squadron, 10th Cavalry. He wrote the following about the helicopter pilots:

“I wish I could tell you about these pilots. They make me sick with envy. They ride their vehicles the way a man controls a fine, well-trained quarter horse. They weave along stream beds, rise like swallows to clear trees, they turn and twist and dip like swifts in the evening. I watch their hands and feet on the controls, the delicacy of their coordination reminds me of the sure and seeming slow hands of (Pablo) Casals on the cello. They are truly musicians’ hands at work, and they play their controls like music, and they dance them like ballerinas, and they make me jealous because I want so much to do it.

Remember your child night dream of perfect flight free and wonderful? It’s like that, and sadly I know I never can. My hands are too old and forgetful to take orders from the command center, which speaks of updrafts and side winds, of drift and shift, or ground fire indicated by a tiny puff or flash, or a hit and all these commands must be obeyed by the musicians’ hands instantly and automatically. I must take my longing out in admiration and the joy of seeing it. Sorry about that leak of ecstasy, but I had to get it out, or burst.”

While my respect and enjoyment for Steinbeck’s writing is immense, and his journals while writing The Grapes of Wrath sparked an early interest in the craft, he seems strangely distant in this report from Vietnam. The man who had so bravely stood strong while being labeled a communist after the publication of his most famous book now tends to shy away from the fight, content to marvel at the brave men and their machines rather than weigh in on their purpose.

John Steinbeck and President Lyndon Johnson share a moment in the Oval Office

John Steinbeck was from another era, and as such I think he was ill equipped to criticize his government, especially when it was led by a man he had come to admire, warts and all. Still, it does seem that the fight was gone, and I’m not sure that he wanted to wade into the fray. It is said that Steinbeck’s own son confronted his father about his reporting, leading to an argument that strained their relationship until his death. In the end both of his sons would serve “in country,” and both were not hesitate to criticize not only the war, but how it was being fought. A constant emphasis on the number of enemy killed seemed to have little bearing on the overall war.

To truly understand what a turbulent time this was, here is an excerpt from a letter that Steinbeck sent to President Johnson not long after his return home from Southeast Asia.

“There were many who would have no part of Washington’s war, and we called them Tories. There were also those that called General Jackson a butcher. Some of these showed their disapproval by selling beef to the British (War of 1812). Then there were the many that denounced and even impeded Lincoln’s war. Those were called Copperheads. It is my feeling that only mediocrity avoids criticism.”

As this letter shows, Steinbeck can’t bring himself to throw a punch, but rather wades through the murky world of criticism. Did he think the war wrong or right? Guess we will never truly know. Through his own personal writings, Steinbeck revealed a variety of sentiments about the war. These began with doubt about U.S. involvement, then gave way to strong support (especially of the President and of American troops), and again returned to skepticism which most likely had to do more with the opinion of his two sons than his own personal misgivings. After all, there are no “pretty” wars, and anytime large numbers of men train guns and weapons on one another civilians typically pay a heavy price.

Still, his views regarding those courageous helicopter pilots made for some wonderful prose, and it was a testament to his courage and commitment that he took on such an assignment so late in life. I only learned about this part of Steinbeck’s life recently, and for some strange reason it intrigued me.

As William Faulkner once said, “The only good story, the only thing truly worth writing about, is the human heart in conflict with itself.”

