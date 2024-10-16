John Mellencamp in Seymour, Indiana 1982

Forty-two years-ago, John “Cougar” Mellencamp began his third straight week atop the Billboard Hot 100 with the single “Jack and Diane”. The “little ditty” would go on to spend four weeks at number one, sell over one million units, and become the most successful single in Mellencamp’s long career. The song, which was included on the American Fool album, was eventually selected by the Recording Industry of America as one of their Songs of the Century, a humorous side not considering how the song started out.

According to Mellencamp, making "Jack & Diane" was far from easy. “Oh man,

‘Jack & Diane' was a terrible record to make. When I played it on guitar by myself, it sounds great; but I could never get the band to play along with me. That's why the arrangement is so weird. Stopping and starting, it's not very musical." It was during the making of the American Fool album that Mellencamp and his band started working with producer and guitarist Mick Ronson, who he gives a lot of credit.

In a 2008 interview with Classic Rock magazine, Mellencamp recalled, “Mick was a key ingredient in helping arrange that song, as I'd thrown it on the junk heap. Ronson came down and played on three or four tracks and worked on the American Fool record with us for four or five weeks. All of a sudden, Mick starts fooling around with 'Jack & Diane'. Mick said, 'Johnny, you should put baby rattles on there.' I thought, 'What the f*ck does put baby rattles on the record mean?' So, he starts adding the percussion to the song, and then he sang the part 'let it rock, let it roll' as some kind of choir thing, which had never occurred to me. And those are the parts of the song that most everybody remembers. All that was Ronson's idea.”

Mellencamp has also stated that the clapping was used only to help keep time and was supposed to be removed in the final mix. However, he chose to leave the clapping in once he realized that the song wasn’t the same without it.

But, just maybe, the greatest part of “Jack and Diane” is how well Mellencamp identifies with the song’s protagonists. If there is one shining attribute to Mellecamp’s songwriting, it has to be his connection with the characters in his songs. In the case of “Jack And Diane,” those details include the local Tastee Freeze, a chili dog joint where the two characters waste away the hours of summer dreaming of “running off to the city” and leaving their small world behind.

At the time of the song’s release, Mellencamp told the L.A. Herald Examiner, “Most people don’t ever reach their goals, but that’s cool too. Failure’s a part of what you’re all about anyway. Coming to terms with failed expectations is what counts.” Or, to put it more succinctly, “Life goes on/Long after the thrill of livin’ is gone.”