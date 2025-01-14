January 14, 1954

Baseball superstar Joe DiMaggio marries actress Marilyn Monroe on this date, and the news media could not get enough of this true-life Cinderella story, something that read like a tale from the pages of Dickens.

All-American Joe DiMaggio, born the eighth of nine children to Sicilian immigrants that could barely speak English, becomes the the most famous ballplayer in the United States. Handsome and debonair, DiMaggio was known as “Joltin’ Joe” and was the star of the New York Yankees, as well as one of the most eligible bachelors in the world. He meets a twenty-five-year-old rising movie star named Marilyn Monroe and vows to make her his bride. In reality, Marilyn was born Norma Jean Baker in Los Angeles, to a mother of suspect mental health, and spent most of her early life living in foster homes during a time when abuse of children was very common. She works her way up the ladder of the movie business and become famous. After all this sadness was she finally going to marry her handsome prince?

The story was extraordinary from every angle, and the media had a field day.

But, let’s face facts. This was real life, not a Hollywood movie, and there was division even before the couple finished their honeymoon. DiMaggio was a simple, family man at heart, wife and kids with the picket fence, but Marilyn loved the bright lights. DiMaggio was twelve years her senior, and their generational values often conflicted, especially when it came to the traditional role of husband and wife. Finally, there were rumors that the Yankee superstar was abusive, both verbally and physically.

The trouble started immediately, as the U.S.O. asked Marilyn to travel to Korea and entertain the American soldiers. Jumping at the chance, she cut their honeymoon short and DiMaggio was irate. It was one of those “who wears the pants” kind of moments that really stung DiMaggio’s ego. Things seem to settle down later, although DiMaggio was never comfortable with his wife being a sex symbol.

Only a few months later, while Marilyn was filming The Seven Year Itch, the two stars had a huge spat concerning the now-famous “subway scene” where Marilyn stands on a subway grate and the air blows up her dress. Director Billy Wilder had purposefully staged the shot to expose Marilyn’s undergarments, and had even alerted the press to the shooting of the scene to add interest for the film. This was way more than the modest Joe DiMaggio could take, but his protest fell on deaf ears. Once again, who wears the pants?

In October of 1954, after only 274 days of marriage, Marilyn Monroe filed for divorce citing “mental cruelty” as her reason for wanting to dissolve the union. Reportedly DiMaggio was crushed over the turn of events, but had no choice but to accept her decision. As the face of the New York Yankees, he was caught in a tight spot.

In 1956 Marilyn married playwright Arthur Miller, but their marriage ended in divorce in 1961, leaving Marilyn Monroe in a state of mental fragility so severe she was admitted to a psychiatric clinic. It was Joe DiMaggio who secured her release and then took her with him to Florida while the New York Yankees were competing in spring training. Reports from friends say that Marilyn was happy to be in his company, and regained her mental capacities.

Although the press speculated that the two stars would eventually remarry, they maintained only a “good friends” status and tried to remain out of the public eye. Friends say that Joe DiMaggio never quit loving Marilyn, and when the thirty-six-year-old actress died of a drug overdose on August 5, 1962, it was Joe DiMaggio that arranged and oversaw the entire funeral.

And until his death in 1999, Joe DiMaggio had roses placed on Marilyn’s grave in Los Angeles twice a week.

