If you are of a certain age and happen to be a fan of 1970’s rock ‘n roll, then your familiarity with the band Led Zeppelin is solid, as permanent as gravity. The band’s sound, a mixture of guitars, keyboards, and drums were rivaled only by the flowing golden locks and velvet pipes that brought the lyrics to life. Led Zeppelin was visceral, grabbed you by the throat and made you take notice. Today, with 50 years to stand and analyze the music and the men that made it, Led Zeppelin is considered by many to be the greatest rock band of all time.

In reality, the birth of Led Zeppelin was nothing more than a musical Phoenix rising from the ashes of The Yardbirds, the blue-infused English band that had a major hit with the song “For Your Love,” which went to Number 1 in the U.K. during 1965 only to prompt Eric Clapton, the band’s original lead guitarists (1963-65), to quit in protest. Clapton was pure blues to his core and refused to be associated with any pop nonsense like “For Your Love,” no matter how many copies it sold or how wonderful the sound went over commercially. That’s when Jeff Beck came on board (1965-66), and finally the primary guitar duties were given to the relatively unknown Jimmy Page. I say “relatively unknown” because Page was known by every musician around London as a fabulous guitarist, but was unknown to the general public. Page had spent his career up to that point in the studio as a session player, never taking to the road to log unlimited miles while playing in a different city night after night.

Jimmy Page front and center with The Yardbirds 1967

By the time Page joined The Yardbirds the bonds holding the band together were beginning to tear apart. Keith Relf and Jim McCarty, both founding members, had lost interest in the creative process. The Yardbirds were more or less fulfilling contractual obligations, playing tour dates scheduled much earlier. Several of those dates included a trip to the U.S., with one of them happening in New York City at the Village Theatre, a gig set for August 25, 1967. Only seven months after Page and his crew played The Village the venue that would change direction, becoming Bill Graham’s fabled Filmore East, known in NYC as the “church of rock ‘n roll”. It was at this show that one of the most seminal moments in rock ‘n roll history took place.

A locally well-known folk-blues performer named Jake Holmes took the stage to open up the night’s entertainment. During his opening set Holmes played a number called “Dazed and Confused,” a wailing track that Holmes later said was inspired not by a bad acid trip, as some had surmised, but the emotional consequences of a failing relationship. The song mesmerized Jimmy Page completely, the strange combinations of sounds and the lyrics leaving the guitarist hypnotized.

Fast forward to the following year, 1968, when The Yardbirds completely imploded. Every member of the band quit, leaving Page with the band’s name and legacy. He was free to go forward in the manner of his choosing as long as he fulfilled the existing contractual obligations. This is when Jimmy Page, beginning to like playing in a band, decided to do his own thing. He had a sound in his head and wanted to find the right guys to get that sound down on a record. Immediately he asked another seasoned session player, bassist John Paul Jones, to join with him in The New Yardbirds. Page and Jones then tried to recruit vocalists Terry Reid to join the new outfit but Reid had a prior commitment, suggesting that the two men check out another local singer, a guy named Robert Plant. Their meeting with Plant went so well that the trio now needed a drummer, and of course Plant knew just the guy. I hard-charging bloke named John Bonham.

After a couple weeks of rehearsals, the four new bandmates headed off to Scandinavia as The New Yardbirds, satisfying some business commitments and really beginning to feel a chemistry growing within the band. The group came back to London, changed their name to Led Zeppelin and went straight into the studio to record their first album. One of the songs on that first album was “Dazed and Confused,” and the writing credit was straight up Jimmy Page. That’s right, Jimmy Page flat-out stole the idea and inspiration for the song Dazed and Confused from fellow performer Jake Holmes, after hearing the track at The Village Theatre in New York City. To clear your mind of all doubt, just click the link and listen to the Holmes version. Now, there is no doubting the fact that Page and company reworked the song many times before arriving at their final version, but the connection is undeniable. What was probably unexpected for Page was how the song would become a centerpiece of the band’s live shows, a moment of great showmanship where Jimmy Page would play his guitar with a violin bow as the audience stood in awe. What Page thought was a cool song became a monster.

It would be 40 years before Jake Holmes would bring legal action against Jimmy Page for copyright infringement, primarily because the song was never released as a single, although Holmes was clearly aware of the plagiarism for years prior. Most likely as soon as Led Zeppelin’s first album hit record stores.

Jake Holmes playing guitar later in life.

Another reason was Holmes career. While he is not famous today in the traditional sense, it was during the 1970’s that Holmes began a very successful career in the advertising world, writing jingles and advertising slogans for some of the largest companies in the world. Those companies included Burger King, Chevrolet, Pan American Airlines, Metropolitan Life, U.S. Army, British Airways, Amtrack, Exxon, and many others. Not really needing the money, it is speculated that Holmes was afraid of the potential for negative publicity a lawsuit might bring, especially with his career going so well. Remember, Led Zeppelin was the most popular band in the world for more than a decade, and the last thing Holmes wanted to do was appear as some kind of money-grubbing spoiled sport while working with the top companies in the world.

In 2010, reaching the end of his professional career, Jake Holmes filed suit against Jimmy Page for copyright infringement. The case was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money. Since the settlement, the song “Dazed and Confused” has been credited to “Jimmy Page (Inspired by Jake Holmes)”.

