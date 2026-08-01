Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Ron Gilbert's avatar
Ron Gilbert
14h

Don’t know if true or not but I’ve read reports that Ringo was the weakest Beatle. If true I wonder if they had internal discussions to move on from Ringo.

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1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
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Jeffrey W Massey
2h

The last photo is so extremely telling. It speaks to the fervent, almost mystical component of fame. The engrossing nature of fame. Strong emotions spun out of a special moment or movement. Anything that grabs hold of your soul in complete defiance of sensibility. In the end, we must remember that people are just people. Thinking anything more or less is just imagination beginning to take hold.

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