The Beatles in Hong Kong with drummer Jimmie Nicol

In June 1964, while Beatlemania was at a fever pitch and the Beatles were riding a wave of explosive global fame, Ringo Starr collapsed while participating in a band photo shoot. Rushed to the hospital, he was diagnosed with a severe case of tonsillitis, a case so bad it had become infected. According to the doctors treating Ringo, there was no way he could perform, and would require a couple weeks bed rest to heal.

This was terrible news, as bad as it could get really. The Beatles were preparing for their first international tour, scheduled to play in Denmark, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. Not only were they without a vital member of the Fab Four, and a well-liked bandmate, they were backed into a corner. Hotel rooms were booked in multiple cities and thousands of tickets had already been sold! Backing out of the contract would risk not only a mountain of bad press in foreign lands, but it would be a financial disaster. Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein, and producer George Martin were suddenly under tremendous pressure to rectify the situation. Epstein and Martin then convinced the band there was only one alternative, immediately find a replacement.

“They nearly didn’t do the Australia tour,” producer George Martin said in Anthology. “George Harrison is a very loyal person, and he said, ‘If Ringo’s not part of the group, it’s not the Beatles. I don’t see why we should do it, and I’m not going to.’ It took all of Brian’s and my persuasion to tell George that if he didn’t do it, then he’d be letting everybody down.”

After George Harrison relented, well-known London session drummer Jimmie Nicol entered the picture. Nicol’s studio work had impressed Epstein, and Paul McCartney knew Nicol personally. McCartney and John Lennon had recently caught a performance by Nicol with Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames, a very popular London group at the time. After a six-song audition, Nicol was hired, given a Beatle haircut and told to pack for the flight to Denmark.

In the hospital, Starr recalled how he had replaced the Beatles’ original drummer Pete Best two years earlier. “It was a very strange feeling, the boys going off without me,” Starr said in Anthology. “They’d taken Jimmie Nicol and I thought they didn’t love me anymore – all that stuff went through my head.”

Epstein and Martin hired Nicol on June 3, 1964, giving him just over 24 hours to rehearse and learn most of the Beatles catalog. Overnight, he went from playing modest gigs to performing in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans. For ten surreal days, Jimmy Nicol lived the life of rock ‘n roll royalty, residing inside the hurricane of Beatlemania. Suddenly his daily routine included private jets, police escorts, press conferences, and crowds so loud he could barely hear his own drums.

Nicol handled the pressure brilliantly. He matched the band’s energy, charmed reporters, and even inspired a catchphrase among the Beatles themselves. Whenever someone asked how he was coping with the chaos, he’d smile and say, “It’s getting better.” The others started repeating it, a line that would later echo in one of their songs. But beneath the glamour, Nicol knew this borrowed fame had an expiration date. He was a temporary Beatle, filling shoes that weren’t his, and every applause reminded him that the spotlight wasn’t meant to stay.

On June 15, 1964, after Ringo recovered, Nicol’s whirlwind ended as abruptly as it began. He was quietly paid, thanked, and sent home. A photographer captured him sitting alone at Melbourne Airport — no entourage, no fans, just a man waiting for a flight back to ordinary life. That image became symbolic: a brief superstar returning to obscurity, carrying memories of a world he’d never touch again. His ten days as a Beatle were unforgettable, but they were also fleeting, leaving behind one of music history’s most poignant “almost” stories.

The now famous photograph of Jimmie Nicol sitting alone at the Melbourne Airport. The adoring crowds gone, but the memories will last forever.

When Ringo Starr returned and the band went back to normal, Nicol said boarding the plane back to London made him feel like "a bastard child being sent back home from a family that didn't want me," adding that "when you have had the best, you can't accept anything else." He recalled that the band members treated him with complete respect as a musician and that John Lennon once told him he played well enough to be a Beatle, joking he just "missed the ship".

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