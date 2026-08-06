In June 1969, world-renown rock star Jim Morrison was a notorious fixture of the L.A. Strip. One evening he met a lady named Lana Elliott while drinking at the Whisky a Go-Go, the famous musical haunt where The Doors got their start.

Several nights later, after Jim had wrecked his Shelby Mustang and had a falling out with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Pam, Lana took Jim up to her “Hollywood bungalow” above Sunset Boulevard. Naturally, Jim was drunk and needed a place to crash. Lana was the kind-hearted savior willing to help.

The next morning, Jim was still in no mood to go home to Pam, and invited himself along to a lunch outing with Lana and her family in Granada Hills. She was embarrassed about Jim meeting her family and wanted to go alone, but the wily Morrison insisted on coming along. It must have been hard to say no to Mr. Mojo Rising, as Jim Morrison was notorious for crashing all over town.

At this point in Morrison’s storied rock n roll career he was a fixture on the nightly news after an incident in Miami where he was accused of exposing himself on stage. He was facing some quite serious legal repercussions, but thankfully, and much to Lana’s relief, her parents knew nothing about the incident. Still, knowing Jim’s reputation she had made him promise to be on his best behavior, and for some reason she trusted that he would.

Surprisingly, all went well, and the photos accompanying this article were taken as Lana’s family shared the day with one of rock ‘n roll’s most famous front men. They family shared a pot of fondue, and after the meal Jim played baseball with Lana’s siblings. The photo of Lana and Morrison was taken by Lana’s mother, who commented blissfully on her daughter’s handsome new “friend”.

And naturally, the kids wanted a photo too.

All of which proves that even habitually ill-tempered rock stars still have their docile moments, and everyone needs a break in the action sometimes.

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