September 24, 1936

The creator of “The Muppets,” as well as the iconic kids television show “Sesame Street,” James Maury “Jim” Henson was born on this day in Greenville, Mississippi. A long way from the glitz of New York City, Jim’s father was an agent for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was charged with helping farmers secure loans and stay abreast of the latest trends in agriculture.

In the late 1940’s, the Henson family moved to University Park, Maryland, the area that Jim would always consider home. Henson began creating puppets during his early teens, and by the time he entered high school Henson was a regular on local Saturday morning television. After high school, Henson enrolled at the University of Maryland, where he met fellow student Jane Nebel, who shared a love puppets and animation.

The cast of “Sam and Friends” already included Kermit the Frog

By 1955, the pair of Henson and Nebel had polished their act enough to earn a bi-weekly spot on a local NBC affiliate. Their show was called “Sam and Friends,” and was a precursor of “Sesame Street” in many ways. “Sam and Friends” won a local Emmy award in 1959, and later in that year Jim and Jane married and founded the Jim Henson Company.

During the next decade, the Henson’s developed a cast of characters that are known today as “The Muppets,” and their company became well known publicly through advertising and television variety shows. More importantly, the Henson’s continued to experiment with ideas for making their creations appear more life-like. Especially groundbreaking was the use of multiple assistants working with the same puppet. This allowed the Henson’s creations to become almost life-like in their mannerisms.

It was in 1969 that the Jim Henson Company finally hit paydirt. Approached by the Children’s Television Workshop, a branch of the Public Broadcasting Network, to create a children’s television show, Henson came up with the smash hit “Sesame Street”. This new outlet allowed Jim Henson the freedom and the money to fully develop his ideas for transforming children’s entertainment. It was through Henson’s partnership with Public Broadcasting that Jim Henson created the characters Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Oscar the Grouch, Grover, Snuffulupagus, and Elmo.