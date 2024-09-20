It was on September 20, 1973, that singer/songwriter Jim Croce, along with five others, crashed into a tree during takeoff from the Natchitoches Regional Airport in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Almost as if fate had a hand in the events to follow, Croce and his crew had been scheduled to spend the night in Natchitoches, located about 50 miles south of Shreveport, but called the pilot, who was staying at the nearby Lakeview Motel, to change plans and depart early.

James Joseph Croce was 30 years old, and on the cusp of superstardom.

The tragedy occurred during Croce's Life and Times tour, and his smash hit “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” had recently hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. His next single, "I Got a Name," was set to be released any day, as ABC Records were only waiting for the promotions department to put the final touches on the marketing plans.

An hour before the crash, Croce had completed a concert at Northwestern State University's Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches. Louisiana; he was flying to Sherman, Texas, for a concert at Austin College. Northwestern State paid Croce $4,500 for the show, a sellout, but half of the 2,000 seats were empty. The famous tennis match between Billy Jean King and Bobby Riggs deemed “The Battle of the Sexes” was airing that evening on television. That seems almost unbelievable, but it’s true.

No one can truly say why Croce wanted to make an early exit from Natchitoches, but a letter from Croce sent to his wife Ingrid the day before the crash shows that he was growing weary of the road, and the strange turns that his music had taken. Always a private man, Croce spoke of his desire to reconnect with his wife and son, perhaps even quitting the music business and pursuing his desire to write, to work on movie scripts and short stories. This would keep him closer to home, and more importantly, closer to his 1 year-old son.

Ingrid Croce received the letter a week after her husband's death.