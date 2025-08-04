August 4, 1936

American track star Jesse Owens wins his second of four-gold medal during the 1936 Summer Olympics, held August 1-16 in Berlin, Germany. Taking control of Germany in 1933, Adolf Hitler made his ideas concerning race and antisemitism well-known in the years leading up to the summer games. Many countries even considered boycotting the Olympics altogether, a reality that deeply troubled Hitler who had personally overseen a huge investment in the infrastructure, anxious to showcase Berlin and the German people.

Meetings with the International Olympic Committee seemed to alleviate doubts concerning the treatment of athletes, mistreatment of Jews, and even the fairness of the contests by the spring of the year. With all the talk of Aryan supremacy, many nations doubted the games would be a fair test. Once these issues were resolved, the Olympics were allowed to proceed. Unfortunately, the real story of what occurred during and after the games was reported inaccurately by the American press, part of a larger effort to discredit Hitler, while sidestepping the racist conditions prevalent in the United States during this era.

Jesse Owens was born in the small town of Oakville, Alabama, about 30 miles northwest of Cullman, on September 12, 1913. They youngest of 10 children, Owens and his family moved to Cleveland, Ohio when Jesse was nine. This movement north was a consistent theme for many southern blacks, and mirrors the story of Joe Louis, the famous boxer born in Alabama who moved north with his family.

The athletic prowess of Jesse Owens was noticed almost immediately as the young man came to age, gaining Owens a coveted athletic scholarship to attend The Ohio State University. It was at Ohio State where Owens produced what some say is the greatest feat in sports history, setting three new world records and tying another in a span of 45 minutes at the 1935 Big Ten Track Meet. After tying the record for the 100-yard dash (9.6 seconds), Owens went on to set new world records for the long jump (26 feet 8.25 inches), the 220-yard dash (20.3 seconds), and the 220-yard low hurdles (22.6 seconds). This remarkable performance made headlines across the country, making Jesse Owens a national sports figure, and propelling him to the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.

It was after the tremendous showing in Berlin, where Owens would win gold in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, the long jump, and the 4x100-meter relay, that one of the most famous stories of all time was fabricated – the story of Adolph Hitler refusing to present Jesse Owens with a medal or shaking his hand because he was black.

The story began in the New York Times and was filled with truth, but not the finer details. Soon, the story was taken up by other newspapers. In reality, Hitler had only wanted to present medals to German athletes, which is what he did on the first day of the Olympics. The Olympic Committee, not going to allow Hitler to blatantly disregard the accomplishments of other athletes, instructed Hitler that he could recognize all the medal winners publicly or none at all. Hitler decided on the latter, meeting thereafter with German medal winners in private.

So, after the first day of the 1936 Summer Olympics, Adolf Hitler did not present any medals to any participates, there was no systematic plan to disenfranchise only black athletes or Jesse Owens in particular.

Jesse Owens, speaking on the record to reporters, even denied Hitler had snubbed him, describing how he passed the Führer’s box after winning his first gold medal and returning a wave that Hitler had offered. It is worth noting that in subsequent newspaper stories Owens does accept the official narrative as truth, saying he thought he was snubbed because of his race. Owens maintained later that he was pressured to make these statements.

What is not up for debate, are the facts concerning what transpired after the Olympics were complete. While Adolf Hitler may or may not have snubbed Owens, he did later send the Olympic champion a signed photograph. The snub Owens decried, although it never reached the newspapers, was the one from President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

A month after the Olympic games, Owens told a crowd, “Hitler didn’t snub me, it was Roosevelt who snubbed me. The President didn’t even send me a telegram.”

After failing to send Jesse Owens a congratulatory telegram, a standard communication for other Americans winning gold, it only got worse. Neither Jesse Owens, nor the other eighteen black members of the American Olympic team, were invited to the White House for the traditional congratulatory lunch hosted by the President. All white members of the American team were invited and did attend.

A number of explanations have been offered for the president’s actions. Most likely, Roosevelt did not want to risk losing the support of Southern Democrats by appearing overly soft on the race issue.

Jesse Owens would not receive formal congratulations from the White House until August 5, 1976, when President Gerald Ford presented Owens with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor a president can bestow. The ceremony took place on the White House lawn.

