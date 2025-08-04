Ex Animo

Jeffrey W Massey
5h

I would like to say up front what should be obvious, this article is by no means an apology for Adolf Hitler or the Nazi party. It is, however, a critique of the news media. Political bias went on yesterday and it continues today. The truth is often hard to discern.

Jason A Clark
4h

I loved this one. I didn't take it as being soft on Hitler. But then, as you know, I too have a habit of questioning historical accounts.

One might overlook the missing telegram as a mistake. But there can be no misunderstanding in regard to the White House invitation. I'm not surprised. The history books get a lot of things wrong about FDR.

