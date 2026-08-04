August 4, 1936

American track star Jesse Owens wins his second of four-gold medal during the 1936 Summer Olympics held in Berlin, Germany. The same Olympics that were promoted to be a glowing endorsement of Hitler’s Germany, and the Fuhrer’s views of Aryan supremacy. Owens shocked the world by winning the gold medal in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, the long jump, and the 4x100-meter relay. These victories set the stage for one of the great newspapers smears in sports history.

Jesse Owens was born in the small town of Oakville, Alabama, about 30 miles northwest of Cullman, on September 12, 1913. They youngest of 10 children, Owens and his family moved to Cleveland, Ohio when Jesse was nine. His athletic prowess was obvious almost immediately and gained him a rare scholarship for an African American at The Ohio State University. It was at Ohio State where Owens produced what some say is the greatest feat in sports history, setting three new world records and tying another in a span of 45 minutes at the 1935 Big Ten Track Meet.

Jesse Owens offers a salute as the German athletes surrounding him offer the Nazi version of respect.

This remarkable performance made headlines across the country, making Jesse Owens a national sports figure, and propelling him to the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. It was after the tremendous showing in Berlin that one of the most famous stories of all time was fabricated – the story that Adolf Hitler had refused to present Jesse Owens his medals or shake his hand because he was black.

While the story was birthed by the New York Times, it was taken up by other newspapers across the United States and eventually passed into legend. What actually happened was this. Adolf Hitler had only wanted to present medals to German athletes, a stance the Olympic Committee would not allow. In defiance, Hitler decided to forego presenting medals all together, presenting no medals to any athletes.

Owens denied that Hitler had snubbed him, describing how he passed the Führer’s box one day and Hitler waved to him and he waved back. Hitler later sent him a signed photograph. Owens said he was far worse snubbed by whites in the United States than ever in Germany, including by President Roosevelt, who did not even send him a congratulatory telegram.

The photo above shows Jesse Owens accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Gerald Ford in 1976.

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