September 28, 1926

Today is the birthday of comedian Jerry Clower, whose phrase, “If I’m lyin’, I’m dyin’!” was as ubiquitous to a Southern audience during the latter part of the 20th century as cornbread and iced tea. Throughout his long career in show business Clower became a nationally recognized recording artist, and a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Howard Gerald “Jerry” Clower was born Liberty, Mississippi, on September 28, 1926, and spent time in Oxford, Yazoo City, and Jackson during his storied life. Clower joined the Navy right after high school, serving as a radio operator from 1944 through 1946. Following his military service he played football and studied agriculture at Mississippi State University. Upon graduating from college in 1951, Clower worked as a county agricultural agent, then as a seed salesman, and finally a fertilizer salesman for Mississippi Chemical Company. It was his colorful interactions with rural farmers that earned Clower a reputation as a fast-talking jokester.

By 1954, Jerry Clower had developed a reputation for telling funny stories to boost his seed and fertilizer sales, even appearing at company gatherings all over the South to promote agriculture and his own personal image. A friend suggested he tape some of his best stories and start selling them on the side. Eventually, one of these tapes wound up in the hands of Edwin “Big Ed” Wilkes, and his partner Bud Andrews, way over in Lubbock, Texas. Wilkes and Andrews were in the radio business and also owned a recording studio. The pair helped Clower produce a higher quality recording of his work for regional distribution, while also promoting Clower’s personal appearances. The real breakout moment happened when Wilkes sent Grant Turner, an executive at WSM radio in Nashville, Tennessee, a copy of Clower’s famous story “The Coon Hunt.” Once it was played on WSM radio, Jerry Clower’s career broke wide open.

A historic marker for Clower in Yazoo City, Mississippi

MCA Records came calling and in 1971 Clower recorded his debut album From Yazoo City Mississippi Talkin’, which introduced a whole new segment of American to Clower’s Amite County, Mississippi, home to Marcel, Newgene, and Uncle Versie Ledbetter. Clower’s stories of the rural South earned him the nickname “The Mouth of Mississippi” and made him a successful country comedian years before Jeff Foxworthy cracked his first redneck joke. Jerry Clower became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1973, the year the album Clower Power brought his audience new skits like “My Mama Made Biscuits.”

Jerry Clower died on Nov. 24, 1998, due to surgical complications from a heart bypass surgery. His final album of unreleased material, Peaches and Possums, came out the same year.

View My Website