Director Steven Spielberg clowning around with the mechanical shark.

June 20, 1975

The movie Jaws is released by Universal Pictures on this date, breaking box office records, making director Steven Spielberg famous, and establishing the tradition of the summer blockbuster action movie. Before Jaws movies were released only in several markets and then slowly released across the country as support for the movie grew. Jaws changed that by opening in hundreds of theaters simultaneously, backed by massive TV advertising. The movie was so successful that other film studios quickly followed suit and the Summer Blockbuster was born!

Here are a few fun facts about the movie.

It was originally intended to have more shark scenes, but the mechanical shark kept malfunctioning, so Spielberg chose to simply suggest the shark's presence while playing the now famous music created by composer John Williams. The only notes used to produce the sound are E and F.

The film was based on the book by Peter Benchley, who got the idea from a series of shark attacks that occurred off the coast of New Jersey in 1916. Benchley has a cameo in the film as the news reporter on the beach.

Originally intended to be released for Christmas 1974, Jaws was marred with so many technical problems (including the shark not working and shooting in the Atlantic Ocean) that the originally scheduled 65-day shoot ballooned into 159 days, not counting post-production.

Jaws was the first movie to gross over $100 million at the box office. It was the highest grossing movie of all time until Star Wars was released two years later.

Chief Brody’s famous line “You’re gonna need a bigger boat” was entirely improvised by Roy Scheider on the day of shooting—and based on an inside joke within the production cast.

The Brody family dog in Jaws was named Elmer and belonged to Steven Spielberg.

