Jamie Foxx Wins The Oscar
Ray Charles insists that the film portray him accurately, and Jamie Foxx did the rest.
February 27, 2005
Actor Jamie Foxx, whose real name is Erin Marshall Bishop, wins the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the film Ray. The comedian turned dramatic actor completely embodied the role of Charles by studying the singer-songwriter’s mannerisms, attending classes at the Braille Institute, and wearing special eye prosthetics that essentially rendered him blind for periods lasting as much as fourteen hours. The only thing Foxx did not do was sing.
Directed by Taylor Hackford, Ray was released by Universal Pictures on October 29, 2004, receiving positive reviews from critics, especially the transparent nature of the film, which showed Ray Charles as not only supremely gifted, but also a deeply flawed individual.
A box office smash, Ray took in $124 million in ticket sales on a $24 million budget, the kind of numbers that give actors an A-List ranking in Hollywood. Interestingly, Jamie Foxx already knew how to play piano, a huge plus in landing the role, but worked for hours to reflect Charles’ unique fingering style with the piano keys. The seventy-three-year-old Charles was adamant that the film be honest about his life, portraying him as a flawed man who struggled with heroin addiction and womanizing. Ray Charles was able to attend the first edited screening of the film but died of liver failure two months before the premier.
He did do a great job. I think my favorite music bio movie was "Coal Miner's Daughter." Sissy Spacek became Loretta Lynn!
as somewhat of a musician, when I watch films about musical people the actors that "nail" it always seems to have the ability to play and or sing depending on the person they are representing in the movie, and I was very impressed with Jamie Foxx in that movie, another movie that was really impressive was the Bohemian Rhapsody movie.