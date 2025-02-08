February 8, 1931

Birthday of American actor and cultural icon James Byron Dean. He starred in only three films, of which only East of Eden (1955) was released before his death. His other films were Rebel Without A Cause (1955), and Giant (1956).

Dean died tragically on September 30, 1955, in a car crash and became the first actor to receive a posthumous Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role in East of Eden. He received a second nomination the following year for his role in Giant.

In 1999, the American Film Institute ranked Dean #18 on its list of best male actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood.