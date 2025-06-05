One of the most unique facets of the human condition is the celebration of achievement, moments in time when ordinary men or women are lauded for great things, moving seamlessly into the realm of celebrity. The opposite side of the coin are those that stood so very close to fame’s doorstep, yet somehow never made it across the threshold.

Pete Best, the original drummer for Beatles, comes to mind, as does Joseph Kennedy, Jr., the man who was John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s older brother and rightful heir to the Kennedy dynasty – including the White House. There is Emilia Bassano, well-known female poet of the Romantic era whom most scholars consider to be the inspiration for many of William Shakespeare's great works. If true, think of what an injustice was served upon Ms. Bassano, receiving no credit for some of the greatest works ever produced in the English language.

There is someone else that needs to be added to the list, a man many of you have never heard of before. His name was James Dougherty, and on June 19, 1942, he married a shy, sixteen girl named Norma Jean Baker, in a quiet ceremony in Los Angeles, California. At the time, Norma Jean was facing the prospect of being sent back to an orphanage unless she found an avenue to freedom, which meant finding a husband in 1942. This prospect traumatized Norma Jean, who had been in and out of foster care and orphanages since 1934 when her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, had been committed to a mental institution for paranoid schizophrenia. Her foster parents, Doc and Grace Goddard, truly cared about Norma Jean’s well-being and thought the young Mr. Dougherty would be the perfect solution to the problem.

A former Van Nuys High School football captain and class president, Dougherty was a handsome twenty-year-old working the night shift at Lockheed Aircraft when he began dating fifteen-year-old Norma Jean. Dougherty lived with his family next door to the Goddard family, along with Norma Jean, and had done so for several years by the time the two began dating. Grace Goddard and Mrs. Dougherty were best friends and looked favorably on the arrangement. After living in a succession of foster homes Norma Jean had finally found stability and happiness with the Goddard’s, truly the only family life she had ever known.

By all accounts Marilyn was happy with the arrangement and it seemed like a convenient solution all concerned. However, despite its practical beginnings, their relationship soon blossomed into genuine love, and they were deeply connected during their early years together.

The newly married Mr. and Mrs. James Dougherty

Just two years after their marriage, Dougherty was deployed to the Pacific Theater during World War II, leaving Norma Jean behind. While he was serving overseas, she worked in a factory, where a photographer discovered her. This moment marked the beginning of her transformation into Marilyn Monroe, a name that would become synonymous with Hollywood stardom.

Though Norman Jean, (aka Marilyn Monroe) went on to marry both Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller, Dougherty was never able to fully shake off the impact of their relationship. In the years following their divorce, he remarried, but was reportedly unable to watch any of Monroe’s films, as his new wife wouldn’t allow it. When Monroe tragically passed away in 1962, Dougherty was devastated. He reflected on their time together, lamenting that she was "too gentle to be an actress" and "wasn't tough enough for Hollywood." Remember, he was a member of the LAPD and knew the ins and outs of Hollywood first hand.

“I never knew Marilyn Monroe, and I don’t claim to have any insights to her to this day,” he told United Press International in 1990. “I knew and loved Norma Jean. Our marriage came about because the Goddard’s wanted to move back to West Virginia, and Norma Jean didn’t want to go, didn’t want to leave California. She would have gone back to an orphanage or another foster home, so her foster mother suggested I marry her. I thought she was awful young, but I had taken her to a dance or two. She was a pretty mature girl and physically she was very mature, of course. We talked and we got on pretty good.”

On June 19, 1942 -- after dating only a few months and just 18 days after Norma Jean’s 16th birthday -- they were married. A wedding photo of the beaming couple taken in front of a fireplace shows Dougherty in a white tuxedo and his fresh-faced, brunet bride in a white wedding gown and veil and holding a large bouquet of flowers. After a honeymoon to a lake in Ventura County, the newlyweds moved into a studio apartment with a pull-down Murphy bed in Sherman Oaks. In 1944, Dougherty joined the merchant marine and was initially assigned to teach sea safety on Catalina Island, where the young couple moved into an apartment.

“She was just a housewife,” Dougherty told UPI. “We would go down to the beach on weekends and have luaus on Saturday night. She loved it over there. It was like being on a honeymoon for a year.”

In another interview done in 2004 for the Boston Globe, Dougherty said his young bride was loving and funny and that she adored him, calling him “Jimmie.”

“We loved each other madly,” he said. “I felt like the luckiest guy in the world.”

One of Marilyn’s first modeling photos

After Dougherty received an overseas assignment, his wife moved back to Van Nuys. She landed a job at Radioplane Co., where she initially packed and inspected the parachutes that attached to miniature, remote-controlled target planes. After a photographer assigned to take pictures of women working as part of the war effort used her as a subject, the young Mrs. Dougherty became a sought-after model in the Los Angeles area. Hollywood soon beckoned, and when told that being married would be a liability to her career, Norma Jean decided to divorce her absent husband. Through the advice of Hollywood agent, she sought a quickie divorce in Las Vegas. The marriage was officially over in September 1946.

“I was on a ship in the Yangtze River getting ready to go into Shanghai when I was served with divorce papers,” Dougherty told Associated Press in 2002.

After returning home, he tried to persuade Norma Jean to forget about the divorce, but she refused. “She wanted to sign a contract with 20th Century Fox and it said she couldn’t be married -- they didn’t want a pregnant starlet,” Dougherty said in a 1984 interview. “When I went back to see her, I tried to talk her out of it. She wanted me to be there -- she just wanted us to keep on and not be married for the contract. I couldn’t do that.”

So, Jimmie Dougherty moved on with his life, marrying his second wife, Pat, not long after the divorce. The newly renamed Marilyn Monroe, meanwhile, began her rise to Hollywood superstardom. Dougherty said he never saw any of Monroe’s movies in the theater because his second wife, whom he divorced in 1972, didn’t want Monroe’s name mentioned. She felt “like she had to compete with Norma Jean, even though she was far ahead because she gave me three beautiful children.”

Norma Jean’s three husbands.

Dougherty also said, “I destroyed all my letters from Norma Jean -- hundreds of them. I don’t need them for a memory, but I probably could have built a house for what they are worth.”

Dougherty later recalled that a co-worker at the Los Angeles Police Department called him on the phone to tell him that his ex-wife had died. “It was like someone had kicked me in the stomach,” Dougherty told Associated Press in 2002. He spent that day riding around Los Angeles in a squad car to avoid reporters.

“I had almost been expecting it,” he said of Monroe’s death. “Fame was injurious to her. She was too gentle to be an actress. She wasn’t tough enough for Hollywood. And once someone starts getting into pills -- uppers and downers, the way she was -- people can go downhill. They can’t sleep, so they take more and more pills.”

During his twenty-five years with the LAPD, Dougherty worked as a detective and trained the department’s first Special Weapons and Tactics group. After retiring from the LAPD in 1974, he and his third wife, Rita, moved to Arizona and then to Maine. During his many years in Maine, Dougherty worked with a sheriff’s department and taught a criminal science course. He then served on the Maine Boxing Commission and as a commissioner for Androscoggin County. Eventually moving back to California, James Dougherty passed away on August 15, 2005, at the age of 84.

