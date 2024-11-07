Jacob Schick with one of his electric razors.

Jacob Schick (September 16, 1877 – July 3, 1937) was an American military officer, adventurer, inventor, and entrepreneur who patented the first viable electric razor and started Schick Dry Shaver, Inc.

Born in Ottumwa, Iowa, but raised in Los Carrillos, New Mexico, Schick’s father was a German immigrant who dreamed of striking it rich in the western gold fields. Moving his family to New Mexico, the elder Schick had moderate success with gold mining but achieved considerable wealth in the coal and railroad business.

Inheriting the same adventurous spirit as his father, Schick enlisted in the United States Army when he turned twenty-one and served in the Philippines with the 1st Division 8th Army Corps. Returning to the states in 1905, Schick joined the 8th Infantry Regiment and was transferred to Alaska where he was promoted to lieutenant and helped establish telegraph service around Anchorage.

Leaving the Army in 1910, Schick began mining operations in Alaska and British Columbia, gold fever no doubt instilled in the young man from his father. His mining operations were prosperous, but while working one winter he severely sprained his ankle. The injury kept Schick in camp for almost two months alone, having to do all his own cooking and housekeeping with a bad foot. Shaving in the cold was especially difficult, and Schick, who always loved a clean shave, came up with an idea for a dry razor that would allow a man to shave without water or lather. With time on his hands, Schick drew up crude plans that featured a shaving head driven by a flexible cable, that was powered by a grapefruit-sized external motor. Plans for the machine were sent out across the U.S. but manufacturers quickly rejected the bulky invention.

The Repeating razor with a box of blades and head cover.

The outbreak of WWI saw Schick re-enlist in the U.S. Army and serve in Europe, eventually rising to the rank of Colonel. Settling in the Northeast after the war, Schick was inspired by the weaponry he saw on the battlefield, especially the repeating rifle. Applying the same principles, Colonel Schick invented the Magazine Repeating Razor (or Type A) in 1921. The blades were stored in the handle and loaded by twisting the razor’s head in line with the razor’s handle. The head could then be flipped back perpendicular to the handle for a shave without ever touching the blade. The Type A went into production in 1926.

Although the Magazine Repeating Razor did well in the marketplace, Schick never lost his desire to develop a dry electric razor, and by 1927 his invention was fully marketable. Schick was so confident of the electric razor’s potential that he sold all his assets related to the Magazine Repeating Razor to fully capitalize his invention.

One of the original Schick electric razors.

On May 13, 1930, Colonel Jacob Schick obtained patent No. 1,757,978 for his dry electric shaver, and later that year the firm was incorporated as Schick Dry Shaver, Inc. There were over one million electric razors sold during the first two years of production, each razor selling for $25 each. The electric razor business that Schick started became prosperous enough for Schick to open a factory in Stamford, CT, that eventually employed 100 people.

Jacob Schick was, and still is, a testament to dreaming big and never quitting. It is a long way from the mining camps of Alaska and British Columbia to a production facility in Connecticut. Never give up on your dreams.