May 3, 1901

The largest fire in the South's history, and the third largest fire in the history of the United States (behind the Great Chicago Fire and the fire during the San Francisco earthquake) starts in Jacksonville, Florida on this date. Sometime around noon, the majority of workers at the Cleveland Fiber Factory, a small mill that produced mattresses, left work to take lunch. Only minutes later, a pile of Spanish moss drying in the sun was ignited by sparks from a nearby chimney. The few remaining workers tried diligently to put out the flames, but strong winds whipped what had been a small fire into a frenzy.

Over the next eight hours, the flames swept through 146 city blocks, destroying over 2,000 buildings, taking seven lives, and leaving almost 10,000 people homeless. Florida Governor William S. Jennings declared martial law in Jacksonville on the afternoon of the fire and it remained in effect until May 17. As the scope of the disaster became apparent; authorities were truly amazed that there were only seven deaths.

A scene along Davis Street near where the fire began.

The Duval County Courthouse and all its real estate records were destroyed in the fire. To this day real estate deeds in Duval County refer either to "the current public records of Duval County, Florida" or, if the records predate the fire, "the former public records of Duval County, Florida." The only existing pre-Fire real estate records are title abstracts saved by Title and Trust Company of Florida, a title company that still charges for their use.

New York City architect Henry John Klutho helped rebuild the city and was heavily influenced by the “Prairie Style” of architecture being popularized by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. While many of Klutho's buildings were demolished or abandoned by the 1980s, several of his primary creations remain, including his most prominent works, the St. James Building, The Jacksonville City Hall, and the Fresh Ministries. It is generally conceded by architectural enthusiasts that more “Prairie Style” structures exist in Jacksonville, Florida, than in any U.S. locations outside the Midwest.

