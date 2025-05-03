Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chase Mixon's avatar
Chase Mixon
11h

This is really well done—it flows smoothly and kept me interested the whole way through. I like how you laid out the events so clearly, and the little details (like the real estate records and Klutho's influence) added a lot of depth. You struck a good balance between the dramatic scale of the fire and the more human side of the story. Honestly, it’s impressive how much you packed into just a few paragraphs without it feeling overwhelming. Great job, bro—keep writing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jeffrey W Massey
Jason A Clark's avatar
Jason A Clark
12h

I wonder if no one knows much about this because of how few people were killed? Still, it was a terrible tragedy that deserves to be remembered.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeffrey W Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture