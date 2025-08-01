Peggy Guggenheim with Jackson Pollock in front of his painting MURAL (1943)

It is quite a distance from Cody, Wyoming, a dusty outpost taking its name from frontiersman “Buffalo” Bill Cody to the glitz and glamour of New York City. The distance becomes even further when someone is trying to reach the peaks of Manhattan’s lauded art scene. For a struggling artist named Jackson Pollock, who was born in Cody, this almost unimaginable truth had become reality by November of 1943.

Recognition as a serious artist, so elusive for years, had weaved its way into Pollock’s life in the form of Peggy Guggenheim, one of Manhattan’s most influential art patrons. Moved by the passion and dedication of Pollock, a 31-year-old virtual unknown, Guggenheim decided to give the artist a solo exhibition at her Art of This Century museum-gallery on West 57th Street. The address would soon become ground zero for contemporary art around the world.

Jackson Pollock at 18, around the time he left for New York City

It must have seemed like quite a ride for Pollock, who only fifteen years prior had been “introduced” to formal art training at Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, a school he had already been kicked out of once. Don’t get the wrong idea, Manuel Arts was not a specialized school for artists, just a rundown group of buildings that had come to life in the middle of a bean field during 1910. The “manual arts” had more to do with weaving and tools than brushes and paint. Nicknamed “The Arts,” if there was nothing special about the school, that went ditto for Pollock. There was certainly nothing in his pedigree indicating artistic talent on a grand scale. What the school did have was a space where painting and drawing were encouraged, an atmosphere that seemed to stir something magical in Pollock’s soul. His brilliant mind and creative energy were yet to reveal themselves, but a seed was planted.

The youngest of five brothers, Jackson Pollock seems to have been heavily influenced by his father, an alcoholic land surveyor employed by various government agencies during the 1920’s. The elder Pollock, in the habit of taking his youngest child with him as he traveled around the country, seemed to enjoy the murals being painted around the country by the Works Progress Administration (WPA). He would point them out to the young Jackson as they arrived in each town.

The family left Wyoming for San Diego, California, when Pollock was ten months old, then moved to Arizona for several years. By the time Jackson Pollack was reaching his teens the family had located in Los Angeles. Having no interest outside art and the creative process, Pollock took a bold step after graduating from high school. Through local contacts and his father’s friends in government, Pollock moved to New York City in the fall of 1930. Offered an opportunity to study under painter Thomas Hart Benton at the Art Students League, Pollock wasted no time getting packed.

The Sounds of Country Music by Thomas Hart Benton. This mural was created for the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville 1975.

Benton was well known for his flowing, mural type paintings, and promoted the work of Pablo Picasso. Benton would have a profound effect on Pollack for the next decade, introducing him to other artists while also acting as both mentor and friend. It was Benton that encouraged Pollock to keep going when things got tough in New York. Again, one of the many “believers” that would come into Pollock’s life to vastly shape his future.

The patron in this story, and many argue hero, could not have been any different in terms of temperament or upbringing. Born into an extremely wealthy family, Peggy Guggenheim’s father Benjamin, along with his six brothers, amassed great wealth in the rare metal industry, primarily mining copper and silver. The men were of strong will and proper character, a fact displayed perfectly during the death of Benjamin Guggenheim on the maiden voyage of the Titanic. After helping to shepherd women and children safely to waiting lifeboats, Benjamin remained with the ship as the hulking vessel slipped into the icy North Atlantic.

No traditional beauty, (Pollock once quipped in a moment of drunkenness that placing a towel over Peggy Guggenheim's head would be a requirement for sex) she did have a natural charisma that people found charming. Despite her less than stellar looks, her sexual affairs across two continents were as legendary as her wealth. Peggy Guggenheim’s lurid sex life may best be described by an answer she gave an interviewer towards the end of her life. When asked how many husbands she had, Guggenheim replied: "Do you mean mine, or other people's?"

Peggy Guggenheim during the 1930’s.

Making a life in Europe as a successful art dealer, Peggy Guggenheim was forced back to the United States by World War II. While some saw opening a new art gallery as a bit trivial during war time, Guggenheim protested the need for “artistic expression” within the spirit of mankind. Art of This Century was meant to be a tribute to modern art, as well as the artist at the center of the movement. Guggenheim liked to call the genre “living art,” and the artist she championed would eventually become household names. None more so than Jackson Pollock.

It had all started back in the summer, while Peggy Guggenheim was moving to a new residence, the result of a divorce that seems to have freed her from the many mental constraints of being married. Finding a new place to live was just one part of the equation as Guggenheim discovered new friends and a new social scene. Along with her new gallery, Guggenheim wanted her home to promote the new painting styles that had come to occupy her mind. Having a large wall in her townhouse she commissioned Pollock to move away from the standard sized paintings he had been producing and “go large.”

The result of this commission was not readily apparent, as Pollock seems to have been intimidated by the huge, sixteen by ten-foot blank canvas. After several weeks of fits and starts Guggenheim put her foot down and demanded the artist paint something. The result was stunning, a painting entitled simply Mural, that hangs today in the University of Iowa Museum of Art. While the effort was filled with tension, Guggenheim was very pleased with the painting, offering Pollock his own show and a stipend of $150 a month so the artist could focus all his energies on painting, ending the need for side work to pay the bills.

Jackson Pollock MURAL (1943)

Jackson Pollock SHE WOLF (1943)

A rare and highly sought-after opportunity for an unknown artist, you would think Pollock would have accepted the offer without hesitation but that was not the case. It took Lee Krasner, Pollock’s wife, and a fine artist in her own right, to eventually sell Pollock on the arrangement. Like many artists, he was so concerned with autonomy that he almost rejected Guggenheim’s generosity. This small detail in Jackson Pollock’s life became just one more example of fate intervening on his behalf.

The Art of This Century show proved to be, in Pollock’s own words, the “central turning point” of his career. His work She Wolf (1943) caught the eye of critics and collectors alike, and Pollock’s loose expressionistic style quickly became the talk of the town. By the 1950’s Jackson Pollock had become the most famous artist in the United States, a leading exponent of Abstract Expressionism, an art movement characterized by the free association of gestures interpreted through emotion. His drip style of painting, represented perfectly by works such as Lavender Mist (1950) and No. 5 (1948), would eventually lead to worldwide fame.

LAVENDER MIST (1950)

By 1956, the marriage between Jackson Pollock and his wife Lee Krasner had become heavily strained. Pollock’s alcoholism and infidelity, especially his ongoing affair with artist Ruth Kligman, had become more than Krasner could bear. During the summer of ’56, Krasner had decided to take leave of her husband and travel to Europe.

On August 11, at around 10pm, Jackson Pollock was driving his Oldsmobile convertible at a high rate of speed on the backroads near his home in Springs, New York. Along for the ride were Ruth Kligman and her friend Edith Metzger. Losing control and leaving the roadway, Pollock and Metzger were killed instantly while Kligman was seriously injured, spending several weeks in the hospital.

Jackson Pollock was forty-four at the time of his death. His wife, Lee Krasner was the executor of his estate and the chief guardian of Pollock’s legacy until her death on June 19, 1984. They are both buried at the Green River Cemetery in Springs, New York.

Peggy Guggenheim died on December 23, 1979, at the age of 81.

