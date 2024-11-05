I’d be surprised if anyone reading this article could honestly say they’d never seen the photo above. It’s a still frame from the silent movie classic The Kid, a film so good it was selected for preservation in 2011 by the National Film Registry, a division of the Library of Congress. It was the first film to be written by, produced by, directed by, and starring the legendary Charlie Chaplin.

But what is truly interesting is the story of the child actor that played The Kid, seven-year-old Jackie Coogan, the son of a vaudeville actor who literally grew up on stage.

Chaplin discovered Coogan at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles in 1919, when Coogan was just five. He was already delighting audiences with his dancing and singing, and Chaplin immediately cast Coogan in a small role for the film A Day’s Pleasure (1919). After The Kid became a smashing success, Coogan quickly became Hollywood’s first child star. In 1922, Coogan was cast in the title role for Oliver Twist, which was directed by Frank Lloyd. By this point Coogan was famous nationally and one of the first stars to be heavily merchandised. Peanut butter, stationery, whistles, dolls, records, and coins - they were all Coogan-themed items on sale from coast to coast.

Reaching his teens, Coogan’s star began to fade, so he returned to school and after graduating began attending college. Reaching the age of twenty-one, Coogan became eligible to receive the money he had earned as a child actor. That’s when he received some terrible news. His mother and stepfather had spent most of his fortune on expensive cars, jewelry, and a very lavish lifestyle. Coogan sued them, but after legal expenses received only $126,000. That was still a sizable amount of money for the day, but only a fraction of the estimated $3 million he earned during his brief career as a child star.

This terrible injustice resulted in a law being passed in 1939 that was called the California Child Actor's Bill, still known today as the "Coogan Law". It required that a child actor's employer set aside 15% of the earnings in a trust (called a Coogan account). It also specified that the actor's schooling, work hours, and time off be documented and regulated.

Never a bitter man, Coogan went on to lead an amazing life away from the silver screen. During the 1930’s and 40’s he did radio theater work for CBS while still acting from time to time. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in March of 1941, and after the attack on Pearl Harbor that December he requested a transfer to the Army Air Force division to serve as a glider pilot. Because of his civilian flying experience, he was accepted immediately, and graduated from the Advanced Glider School with an advanced glider pilot rating and the rank of flight officer. He then volunteered for hazardous duty with the First Air Commando Group where he flew troops behind enemy lines during the Burma Campaign in India.

It was back to radio and acting during the 1950 and early 1960’s before fate once again came calling for Jackie Coogan. There was a new television show being cast in Hollywood called “The Addams Family”. Coogan landed the role of Uncle Fester in the new series and the rest is history. The fame he received as a child could never eclipse his three years on “The Adams Family,” and because of syndication and other marketing angles, Coogan made back the fortune that had been stolen from him by his own parents.