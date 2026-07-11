When it comes to my favorite movies, the neo-noir classic Chinatown (1974) has consistently been towards the top of my personal list. Depending upon my mood, possibly the very top. I’m a huge fan of those classic “film noir” movies from the 1940’s, movies like the Maltese Falcon (1941) - which was directed by John Huston, who also plays a small role in Chinatown. What attracts me most to the genre is the unsettling, tense atmosphere of a good thriller. Rain-soaked streets, day versus night settings, as well as cigarette smoke drifting in a room. Interesting characters only add to the mood of a morally flawed protagonists under the spell of a beautiful femme fatale. All film noir movies have multiple layers, and it is hard sometimes to get a real feel for who is bad and who is good, primarily because everyone involved is a little of both, constantly mixing truth with self-serving interest.

Starring Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, and the legendary director John Huston, this gem of American cinema was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning for Best Original Screenplay. After 52 years Chinatown has certainly stood the test of time, earning the title “classic” with ease. If for some reason you have never seen Chinatown, or you haven’t watched the movie in several years, you need to sit down and spend a couple of hours with this masterpiece. It is truly what every great movie should be.

And if you haven’t seen it, beware of a spoiler if you keep reading!

Director Roman Polanski really getting into a scene with Faye Dunaway and Jack Nicholson.

While director Roman Polanski did a superb job framing the scenes and building suspense in the film, what really sets Chinatown apart is the writing. The fantastic screenplay, written by Robert Towne, is what propels this movie forward. You need to know only one fact to appreciate how much effort Towne put into the script. He turned down an offer for $125,000 to write the screenplay for The Great Gatsby (which starred Robert Redford), choosing instead to take a gamble on himself and an idea he had been carrying in his head for several years. For a mere $25,000 he sat down and wrote the story which eventually became Chinatown. Not only was the film a commercial success, making a superstar out of Nicholson, but Towne won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay while becoming a Hollywood legend in his own right.

Not long after this, Jack Nicholson would advance writer Jim Harrison $30,000 to write a novella called Legends of the Fall, which would also go on to be a blockbuster movie starring Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins. Nicholson would say that getting to know Robert Towne gave him a complete understanding of just how incredible a great story could be. Also helping to shape this understanding was his friendship with the writer Thomas McGuane, also a prolific screenwriter, who introduced Nicholson to Jim Harrison. On another side note, McGuane was married to Laurie Buffett, the sister of the late singer Jimmy Buffett.

Acknowledging that he wrote the character of Jake Gittes with Nicholson in mind, Towne believed the union of man and character was one of the primary reasons the film was so well received. The script was written to accentuate Nicholson’s rhythm, arrogance, and smooth talking, while still revealing his slightly dangerous charm. The writing helped audiences to understand Nicholson’s unique abilities in front of a camera, and the way he could hold a scene without begging for attention.

In searching for the core of the character Robert Towne had this to say to Medium magazine, “The single most important question, I think, the one a writer must ask himself about a character, is what are they afraid of? What are they really afraid of at their core? And if you ask that question and find an answer, it’s probably the single best way of getting into a character’s heart and soul. That finally is where stories are told… with characters that are real.”

Robert Towne’s script became one of the most admired screenplays ever written, but it did not arrive on screen untouched. Roman Polanski wanted it tighter, colder, and more painful. Towne had imagined a bigger story with more explanation. Polanski wanted the audience trapped inside Jake’s limited view. If Jake did not know something, the audience should not know it either. That choice made the mystery feel personal. Nicholson’s character keeps thinking he is gaining control, but the movie keeps proving that he is late to every truth. Off screen, that same idea caused serious creative pressure. The writer had one vision. The director had another. The final film came from that collision.

While the movie may have looked calm on screen, behind the camera it was full of arguments, replacements, last-minute changes, and one ending that changed its entire place in Hollywood history.

In Towne’s original version, Evelyn Mulwray survives. Polanski rejected the softer finish. He believed the story needed to end with the “power structure” winning while innocence is crushed. Polanski later explained his thinking in a way that still feels brutal. “I knew that if Chinatown was to be special, not just another thriller where the good guy’s triumph in the final reel, Evelyn had to die.”

That decision gave the film its famous final wound, the last lines of the film. “Forget it Jake. It’s Chinatown.” This haunting line is spoken by Jake’s associate, Lawrence Walsh, as he pulls a devastated Jake Gittes away from the body of Evelyn Mulwray (Faye Dunaway).

Nicholson was right in the middle of all that darkness, carrying the movie like a man who slowly realizes his cleverness means almost nothing. The final line became famous because it is not comfort. It is surrender. It tells Jake that some places, like Chinatown, are built to protect the guilty. Reminding Jake of his past as a police officer in Chinatown when he was told to “do as little as possible.”

Faye Dunaway’s experience in the movie was also tense, and her acting was superb. Playing the complicated Evelyn Mulwray, a woman hiding pain behind control, the pressure around the role became part of the film’s legend. Dunaway and Polanski clashed often during filming, sometimes in ways that almost crossed the lines of decent behavior. Their working relationship was difficult, and Nicholson often became a steady force between them.

“We had difficult times, he and I, but he’s a great director,” said Dunaway of Polanski later in life. “Roman the terror, some would say, but I’m sure he thought I was a terror also. We had a pretty complicated time. Jack helped, though. Nicholson being there made all the difference.”

In one explosive on-set incident, Polanski was frustrated by stray pieces of hair that kept falling on Dunaway’s face, ruining the scene they were shooting. After a few failed attempts to tame it, Polanski walked up to Dunaway and yanked out the offending pieces of hair. Dunaway, shocked at such a calloused response, screamed obscenities before storming off the set. She actually wears a hat to film the scene. This one incident became a microcosm for the entire filming process, as hard-boiled as the characters being played.

While Jack Nicholson’s contributions to Chinatown are immeasurable, there was a serious chance he would never play the role. Nicholson was offered the lead role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather but passed on it. He made this decision because he believed the part should be played by an Italian actor, and the script he read did not include any scenes with Marlon Brando. He ultimately opted to play the character of Jake Gittes in Chinatown because he found the project more interesting.

Movie fans around the world are eternally grateful for that bit of perfect judgement.

One final bit of history regarding Chinatown is the story’s parallel with actual events. The corruption at the heart of Chinatown, especially the character of Hollis Mulwray, was loosely based on the Irish immigrant William Mulholland. As superintendent and chief engineer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Mulholland was a significant figure in L.A. during the early 1900s.

Mulholland’s life and Mulwray’s character mirrored each other in significant ways. The dam break discussed early in Chinatown brought to mind the real St. Francis Dam disaster which occured on March 12, 1928. This disaster caused the deaths of hundreds of people and effectively ended Mulholland’s career. The neo-noir film Mulholland Falls starring Nick Nolte is loosely based around these events and is another classic in my opinion.

Many film critics believe that Chinatown’s basis in truth has definitely contributed to the film’s enduring appeal, and I for one never get tired of watching it. Chinatown is like a great book or a great piece of music. It always delivers!

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