Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Arne's avatar
Arne
2d

I re-watched it a couple weeks ago. The Sting is a good comparison: they're both very assured period piece films.

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1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
1d

I have never watched Chinatown and only recently discovered what it was about. (I had thought it was about the Chinese Mafia or something.)🤦🏾‍♀️ After this write-up, I HAVE to check it out. 😉

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1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
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