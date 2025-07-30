Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson's avatar
Jimmy Gleeson
1h

On the other hand, if you are going to go out into the Klondike, bring a friend in case you fall into the frigid water and need to build a fire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jeffrey W Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture