The original cover and opening page of ON THE ROAD

March 12, 1922

Today is the birthday of Jean-Louis “Jack” Kerouac, an American novelist and poet who coined the term “Beat Generation” during the 1950’s. It was Kerouac, along with writers Allen Ginsberg and William S. Burroughs, that defined the early counterculture movement in the United States, way before it would reach its peak with the San Francisco hippies a decade later.

The success of Kerouac’s novel On the Road, a stream of consciousness masterpiece about two friends traveling back and forth across the wide expanses of the United States, made Kerouac an overnight sensation and literary star. His influence was felt by writers such as Ken Kesey, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and Tom Wolf, The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, as well as musicians such as Bob Dylan and The Beatles.

The story of Jack Kerouac reads like something right out of a Dickens tale. Raised in working class Lowell, Massachusetts, his parents were of French-Canadian stock, and the family only spoke French in their home. Because of this, young Jack did not learn fluent English until he started school at age six and spoke with an accent throughout his life. Besides these difficulties, Kerouac was athletic and popular.

Kerouac played halfback for Columbia University

A talented sports star in high school, Kerouac won a football scholarship to prestigious Columbia University but subsequently hurt his knee and had a falling out with the coach. Slightly disillusioned, he abandoned college and decided to pursue a career as a writer. While living in New York’s Upper West Side, he met Ginsberg, Neal Cassady, John Clellon Holmes, Lucien Carr, and William S. Burroughs, the eccentric heir to the Burroughs office machine fortune. This men would have a strong influence on Kerouac, opening his mind to a variety of ideas and attitudes that he had never experienced growing up in Lowell.

Seeking adventure, Kerouac served in the U.S. Merchant Marine for a while, and later took odd jobs to support himself while writing constantly, urged on by his gang of friends. His first novel, The Town, and the City was published in 1950 to mixed reviews and poor sales. Realizing that he needed to dig deeper to find his own literary style and voice, it was during this period that he and Neal Cassady began crisscrossing the U.S. in search of adventure. Their exploits became the heart and soul of his next book, the legendary On the Road, which was published in 1957, a moment that changed not only his life, but the entire publishing industry as the power of youth began to exert itself in the arts.

The first draft of the novel was completed in a three-week blitz of spontaneous, confessional style prose, without chapter breaks or even paragraphs. Kerouac used a long roll of teletype paper so he could type continuously without stopping to add paper. Kerouac had a long and difficult time finding a publisher, and the manuscript languished for five years before Viking Press took a chance on the book. During this time Kerouac worked various jobs and traveled extensively, making it to Mexico and Morocco, as well as all around the U.S.

One of the misconceptions concerning On the Road is that the book was an immediate success. This simply wasn’t true, and the following review was echoed in Time magazine, and The New York Times.

Robert Kirsch wrote in The Los Angeles Times, "Mr. Kerouac may one day be a good writer, but that day will come when he stops riding around in a compulsive search for ‘material’ and settles down to learn a few things about his craft. Mr. Kerouac calls his contemporaries ‘The Beat Generation,’ but a much more accurate description would be ‘The Deadbeat Generation.’ I don't know whether such people really exist, but if they do, he has thoroughly failed to make them believable."

Sales of the book, however, told another story entirely as a young generation of readers began to take notice of what Kerouac had to say. This new generation was developing a new way of looking at life, and they even had their own style of music as Elvis Presley and the rock ‘n roll sound began to sweep across the country. The story of Sal Paradise (Jack Kerouac) and Dean Moriarty (Neal Cassady) resonated with America’s youth in ways that the “Old Guard” could not understand.

L-R, Neal Cassady and Jack Kerouac during their time crossing America.

On the Road, and by extension its author Jack Kerouac, came to represent a spiritual journey where the question of how to live seemed to loom larger than why. The novel has stood the test of time, still selling vigorously today, even though the author himself passed away in October of 1969, never comfortable with his role as counter-culture hero. At heart Kerouac saw himself as the epitome of the Old West spirit. A tough, simple wanderer who set out on the trail.

This following quote from his famous novel sums up the man for me, except possibly substitute the word “trail” for “road.”

“Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me, as is ever so while on the road.”

― Jack Kerouac

