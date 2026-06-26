The lonely fire tower atop Desolation Peak. A photograph taken by Kerouac.

It was 70 years ago this week that one of my literary heroes, the esteemed Jack Kerouac, set out for a lonely fire tower atop Desolation Peak. A rugged stretch of mountains in Washington state where Kerouac went to be alone and seek God. Not necessarily a Christian god, or any god that could be clearly defined, but the kind of all-encompassing God so prevalent in Eastern teachings. A high form of spirituality found in Zen Buddhism, a cosmic order referred to as “dharma.”

“Yes, for I’d thought, in June, hitch hiking up there to the Skagit Valley in northwest Washington for my fire lookout job ‘When I get to the top of Desolation Peak and everybody leaves on mules and I’m alone I will come face to face with God or Tathagata and find out once and for all what is the meaning of all this existence and suffering and going to and fro in vain’ but instead I’d come face to face with myself, no liquor, no drugs, no chance of faking it but face to face with ole Hateful Duluoz Me and many was the time I thought I would die, suspire of boredom, or jump off the mountain, but the days, nay the hours dragged and I had no guts for such a leap, I had to wait and get to see the face of reality”

This quote comes from his novel, Desolation Angels, and captures so well the unique style of prose that Kerouac would become famous for over the next decade. It also clearly posts his state of mind for future readers. A man on a journey, an inward, far-seeking journey for the benefit of the soul.

Kerouac’s fire-lookout training began 70 years ago this week, on June 25, 1956 to be precise. He trained for a week, learned how to take weather readings, work the powerful shortwave radio, and learn some basic first aid before being sent to his remote station on Desolation Peak. This would be a huge transition for a man such as Kerouac who had found solace in the company of other writers and poets for the last decade of his life. Always a traveler, Kerouac had not been one to sit still.

Along with fellow writers Allen Ginsberg, William S. Burroughs, Herbert Huncke and Lucien Carr, Kerouac is better known as a leading exponent of the “Beat Generation” which was a term he coined. The movement was characterized by a rejection of materialism, an exploration of spiritual values, as well as vibrant experimentation with sex and psychedelic drugs. At this point in Kerouac’s life he had become an “underground” celebrity, known well among the young status did not sit well, however, with Kerouac, who relished the opportunity to head for the hills to find solitude from the “inequalities, frustration and self-inflicted agonies” of the contemporary world.

After traversing a misty lake and a steep, muddy trail for several hours, his muleskinner and mountain guide, Andy, suddenly yells out:

‘There she is!’ and up ahead in the mountaintop gloom I saw a little shadowy peaked shack standing alone on the top of the world and gulped with fear: ‘This is my home all summer? And this is summer?’ The inside of the shack was even more miserable, damp and dirty, leftover groceries and magazines torn to shreds by rats and mice, the floor muddy, the windows impenetrable. — But hardy Old Andy who’d been through this kind of thing all his life got a roaring fire crackling in the potbelly stove and had me lay out a pot of water with almost half a can of coffee in it saying ‘Coffee aint no good ‘less it’s strong!’ and pretty soon the coffee was boiling a nice brown aromatic foam and we got our cups out and drank deep.”

In this passage from his classic novel The Dharma Bums, he awakens on his first morning alone on the mountaintop and marvels at his surroundings:

“Lo, in the morning I woke up and there was a beautiful blue sunshine sky and I went out in my alpine yard and there it was, everything Japhy [Gary Snyder] said it was, hundreds of miles of pure snow-covered rocks and virgin lakes and high timber, and below, instead of the world, I saw a sea of marshmallow clouds flat as a roof and extending miles and miles in every direction, creaming all the valleys, what they call low-level clouds. On my 6600-foot pinnacle it was all far below me. I brewed coffee on the stove and came out and warmed my mist-drenched bones in the hot sun of my little wood steps. I said “Tee tee” to a bug furry cony and he calmly enjoyed a minute with me gazing at the sea of clouds. I made bacon and eggs, dug a garbage pit a hundred yards down the trail, hauled wood and identified landmarks with my panoramic, and named all the magic rocks and clefts, names Japhy had sung to me so often: Jack Mountain, Mount Terror, Mount Fury, Mount Challenger, Mount Despair, Golden Horn, Sourdough, Crater Peak, Ruby, Mount Baker bigger than the world in the distance, Jackass Mountain, Crooked Thumb Peak, and the fabulous names of the creeks: Three Fools, Cinnamon, Trouble, Lightning and Freezeout. And it was all mine, not another human pair of eyes in the world were looking at this immense cycloramic universe of matter. I had a tremendous sensation of dreamlikeness which never left me all that summer and in fact grew and grew, especially when I stood on my head to circulate my blood, right on top of the mountain, using a burlap bag for a head mat. And suddenly I realized I was truly alone and had nothing to do but feed myself and rest.”

In an attempt to emulate Henry David Thoreau’s Walden; or, Life in the Woods, by Kerouac’s own admission, he “… was looking forward to an experience men seldom earn in this modern world: complete and comfortable solitude in the wilderness, day and night, sixty-three days and nights to be exact.”

Kerouac would explore his experiences on Desolation Peak in more detail, and somewhat differently, in both The Dharma Bums (1958) and Desolation Angels (1965). No matter how he told the tale, it was always his time “Alone on a mountaintop,” and the effect it had on his mind and his being was profound. His thoughts and perceptions, his feelings with being confronted with his naked and most vulnerable self, would color, and shape the rest of his life.

These thoughts on settling into this new mountain abode were recorded later.

“Most days … it was the routine that occupied me. — Up at seven or so every day, a pot of coffee brought to the boil over a handful of burning twigs, I’d go out into the alpine yard with a cup of coffee hooked in my thumb and leisurely make my wind speed and wind direction and temperature and moisture readings — then, after chopping wood, I’d use the two-way radio and report to the relay station on Sawdough. — At 10 A.M. I usually got hungry for breakfast, and I’d make delicious pancakes, eating them at my little table that was decorated with bouquets of mountain lupine and sprigs of fir. Early in the afternoon was the usual time for my kick of the day, instant chocolate pudding and hot coffee. — Around two or three I’d lie on my back on the meadow side and watch the clouds float by, or pick blueberries and eat them right there. The radio was on loud enough to hear any calls to Desolation. Then at sunset I’d roust up my supper out of cans of yams and Spam and peas, or sometimes just pea soup with corn muffins baked on top of the wood stove in aluminium foil. — Then I’d go out to that precipitous snow slope and shovel two pails of snow for the water tub and gather an armful of fallen firewood from the hillside like the proverbial Old Woman of Japan. “

And thus Kerouac discovers that being on one’s own is not a prerequisite to discovering peace of mind; rather, the only way out of the desolation of daily life is to turn within, wherever one may be. He then makes a promise to himself:

“I decided when I would go back to the world down there I’d try to keep my mind clear in the midst of murky human ideas smoking like factories on the horizon through which I could walk, forward …”

63 sunsets Kerouac sees revolving on that “perpendicular hill”. September has now descended, like a golden mist, and it is time to leave. Walking down the path leading him back towards civilization, he pauses a while, taking stock one final time:

“As I reached the bend in the trail where the shack would disappear and I would plunge down to the lake to meet the boat that would take me out and home, I turned and blessed Desolation Peak and the little pagoda on top and thanked them for the shelter and the lesson I’d been taught.”

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