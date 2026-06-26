Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Ron Gilbert's avatar
Ron Gilbert
3h

As a young pup I always dreamed about being a forest ranger, stationed high up in an isolated watch tower. Closest I came was climbing a metal tower in Detroit with two cops yelling at me to come down.

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