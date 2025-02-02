Millions of Americans will be following the exploits of “Punxsutawney Phil” this morning, carrying on a Dutch tradition that was passed to the Germans, who then brought it to the United States of America. Ol’ Phil will go outside to give humanity his opinion on the weather and then scurry off for a taste of German beer in the quaint town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Over to the west in another small town, Woodstock, Illinois, a twist on this ritual was brewed up in 1993 with the release of the movie Groundhog Day, starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. With typical wit and bravado, Murray nails the part of weatherman Phil Connors, who plays his role with all the excitement of a man being subjected to water torture. The beautiful MacDowell plays her part as Rita Hanson, assistant extraordinaire to Connors, with a sharp focus on details that stands in a sober contrast to the profane weatherman.

In a 2019 interview with Yahoo Entertainment’s Roll Call, MacDowell had this to say about working with Murray. “I’ll tell you, the funny thing about working with Bill is that you never know what to expect. He is a very unique person. He is extremely creative and fresh. Every time he does a scene, it’s fresh, it’s new, and he’s adding something extra. Off camera he’s just as weird, maybe weirder.”

Weird may be the key word for the movie, as all manner of crazy things begin to occur as weatherman Phil Connors becomes stuck in a time warp, waking up again each day (sometimes after dying) to the sounds of Sonny and Cher’s classic “I Got You Babe”. Over, over, and over again Phil Connor wakes up (according to director Harold Ramis he spends ten years in the time warp) at 6am to the same song.

Murray said he felt like he was in a time warp filming the movie!

Groundhog Day was directed by the late Harold Ramis, who in truth, is responsible for the movie’s success. The original screenplay, written by Danny Rubin, was a bit darker and philosophical in nature. Bill Murray seems to have agreed with Rubin’s ideas for the film, and although Ramis and Murray were old friends (working together in Stripes and Ghostbusters) they clashed at times on the comedic feel that Ramis wanted. Ramis envisioned something lighthearted that would leave the audience with a feeling of joy.

In the end, the movie was bent to the will of Ramis and became the top grossing movie of 1993, earning just over $105 million at the box office. Groundhog Day even made a significant impact on pop culture, with the name becoming synonymous with a monotonous, unpleasant, and repetitive situation. The film has been analyzed as a religious allegory by some Buddhist scholars for its insight into karma and the human condition.

In 2006, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry. In 2014, at the age of 70, Harold Ramis passed away in Glencoe, Illinois. Sorely missed by audiences around the world, his work in cinema will live on forever.

