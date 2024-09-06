September 6, 1522

Exactly 502 years ago today, 31 survivors aboard the Victoria, one of Ferdinand Magellan’s five ships to set sail for the Spice Islands, docks at San Lucar, Spain, a port on the Atlantic Ocean about 100 miles north of Gibraltar. These men had completed the first known circumnavigation of the world, completing a voyage that many thought impossible. Christopher Columbus had thought it possible 30 years earlier when he sailed west for the Spanish Crown, but it took Ferdinand Magellan and his brave crew to make this goal a reality.

A map of Magellan’s route to circumnavigate the world.

Magellan had set sail from Spain on Sept. 20, 1519, with 270 men to find a western route to the Spice Islands, a small group of islands to the northeast of Indonesia, between Celebes and New Guinea. The island group includes Halmahera (the largest), Seram, Buru, Ambon, Ternate, and Tidore. The Spice Islands were known for being the largest producers of mace, nutmeg, cloves and peppers in the world, but these commodities were very expensive in Europe due to the overland route required to bring them to market. A route to these islands by sea would cut transportation cost greatly, making the country that controlled that trade a fortune in the process.

The problem with sailing west in a quest to arrive in the Far East, was rounding the tip of South America, named by sailors as Cape Horn. Rounding “The Horn” was dangerous business, with waves sometimes reaching as high as 70 feet, so what Ferdinand Magellan needed was to find was a “straight” that would allow his ships to pass from the Atlantic to the Pacific without rounding Cape Horn.

On October 21, 1519, Magellan finally discovered the strait that today bears his name. After 38 days of treacherous sailing Magellan and three of his surviving ships became the first sailors to reach the Pacific Ocean via the Atlantic, sailing out into the vast unknown. What an accomplishment indeed!

His fleet accomplished the westward crossing of the vast ocean in 99 days, crossing waters so strangely calm that Magellan named the ocean “Pacific,” from the Latin word pacificus, which means “tranquil.” By the end of the voyage the men were out of food and chewed the leather parts of their gear to keep themselves alive. Finally, on March 6, 1521, the expedition landed at the island of Guam. Ten days later, they dropped anchor at the Philippine Island of Cebu, only 400 miles from the Spice Islands. Magellan met with the chief of Cebú, who after converting to Christianity persuaded the Europeans to assist him in conquering a rival tribe.

The beauty of the Spice Islands is unrivaled still today.

In subsequent fighting on April 27, Magellan was hit by a poisoned arrow and left to die by his retreating comrades. After Magellan’s death, the survivors, in two ships, sailed on to the Moluccas and loaded the hulls with spice. One ship attempted, unsuccessfully, to return home back across the Pacific and was never heard from again. The Victoria continued west under the command of Juan Sebastian de Elcano. The vessel sailed across the Indian Ocean, rounded the Cape of Good Hope, and safely landed back in Spain.