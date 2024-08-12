The last surviving Quagga at the Amsterdam Zoo in the 1880’s.

Ever heard of a Quagga? Don’t worry, you aren’t alone because there haven’t been any around for a long time. The Quagga was a strange looking, sub-species of the plain’s zebra that was distinguished by striping that was confined to the head. The last known Quagga died at Amsterdam Zoo on August 12, 1883. These animals once roamed South Africa in great herds, but European settlers killed them at an alarming rate either for the consumption of their meat, or to keep them from grazing the same lands as their sheep and cattle.

The name Quagga had its origin with the Khoikhoi tribe of South Africa, but because of the indiscriminate use of the term “Quagga” by Dutch colonist for any zebra, the true Quagga was hunted to extinction before it became known it was a unique creature. Now a group called the Quagga Project is working to resurrect the little-known species. In an amazing twist of fate, scientist have now isolated the specific gene patterns of the Quagga and have brought them back to life through selective breeding.

A “new” Quagga roams free on the African plains.

While these “new” Quaggas may not be genetically the same as their forebearers, they will eventually mutate into a new species. The project has not been without its critics. Some have called the project a stunt, saying all that’s been created is a different looking zebra, without taking into account the ecological adaptations or behavior differences in the original quagga.

“There are a lot of detractors who are saying you can’t possibly put back the same as what was here,” says project leader Mike Gregor. “These animals might not be genetically the same,” adds Gregor, “there might have been other genetic characteristics and adaptations that we haven’t taken into account. But, what we are trying to do is remedy an injustice from a long time ago. Doing something is better than doing nothing.”