When you think of a carrot, what is the first thing that comes to mind? If you are like me, it is the color orange. I remember vividly, in first grade, having these huge flash cards on the wall. They represented the alphabet, the seasons, and the primary colors. Orange was represented by both the pumpkin and the carrot. To this day “orange” means both pumpkin and carrot. Boy, were times simple back then or what?

Although synonymous with orange, the carrot’s auburn hue is a relatively recent development. When the carrot was first cultivated in Central Asian (near the borders of present day Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and China) some 5,000 years ago, it was thin, stringy, and a mix between purple and a lighter shade of orange. Interestingly enough, oranges - the citrus fruit - were also first cultivated in China, where their color more closely resembled today’s lemons than the color we know today. All this “orange” color, as we shall see, comes from Europe.

Once trade was initiated with China the world became enchanted with a variety of new vegetables and fruits. The botanist across Europe got to work cross breeding different varieties of these new vegetables to increase taste and growing performance. Within a few decades two completely different groups of carrots had emerged, the Asiatic carrots and their Western counterparts, undoubtedly formed almost directly from mutations occurring within the Asiatic variety. This seems to have been the moment when the Western variety developed it’s recognizable orange color, sometime during the middle 1500’s, helped along by the master agricultural traders of the time — the Dutch.

A common myth says the Dutch grew these carrots to honor William of Orange, the founding father of the Dutch Republic, but there’s no direct evidence of this. What’s more likely is that the Dutch took to the vegetable because it thrived in the country’s mild, wet climate. Although the orange color may have first appeared naturally, Dutch farmers made it the predominant hue by selectively growing orange roots — scholars say these carrots likely performed more reliably, tasted better, and were less likely to stain the hands during cooking than the purple versions.

The modern orange carrot evolved from this period of Dutch cultivation, and soon spread throughout Europe, eventually making its way across the Atlantic to the New World. Today, there are more than 40 varieties of carrots of various shapes, sizes, and colors — including several varieties which are purple.

Carrots are among the most nutritious of all vegetables. “They're rich in fiber and are a good source of several vitamins and antioxidants, including beta carotene — the substance that gives carrots their bright orange color," says Dr. Al Bochi, a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Once you eat a carrot, your body converts that beta carotene to vitamin A, which is essential for healthy skin, bones, and eyes, as well as a strong immune system.

“Beta carotene and other carotenoids are also linked to lower risk for chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer," Dr. Bochi adds.

Luckily, I am one of those rare people that actually enjoys carrots, especially those small ones that come in a bag, about the size of your little finger. Sometimes I think that’s cheating, eating the pre-prepared little ones, you know, not going the distance with the scraping and cutting. But I saw RFK, Jr., eating a small carrot recently and that tells me I’m on the right track. In these crazy modern times, that’s good enough for me.

