June 19, 1623

Blaise Pascal, French mathematician, physicist, religious philosopher, and master of prose was born in Clermont-Ferrand, France on this date. The third of four children, and only son to Etienne and Antoinette Pascal, his mother passed away when Pascal was just a toddler. Always sickly, Blaise became exceptionally close to his two sisters Gilberte and Jacqueline. His father, Etienne, was a tax collector and talented mathematician.

During his life Pascal laid the foundation for the modern theory of probabilities, formulated what came to be known as Pascal’s principle of pressure, and propagated a religious doctrine that taught the experience of God through the heart rather than through reason. Between 1642 and 1644, Pascal conceived and constructed a calculating device, the Pascaline, to help his father with tax computations. The machine was regarded by Pascal’s contemporaries as his main claim to fame.

Pascal’s calculator

On the wall of my office, where I am sitting at this very moment constructing these sentences, there is hanging on the wall one of Pascal’s most famous quotes. It reads simply, "All of man's miseries derive from not being able to sit in a room alone." I have always thought this such a profound statement concerning the human condition, and I am constantly reminded that if Blaise Pascal thought we were too busy, or too distracted in the 17th century, what the hell does that make us today?