May 29, 1953

Mankind reaches a milestone on this date when Edmund Hillary (he would be knighted on June 6 and become Sir Edmund) and his Sherpa guide Tenzig Norgay reach the summit of Mount Everest. Considered tall for mountaineering at 6 feet 5 inches, Hillary was 33 years-old when he made the climb to “The Rooftop of the World,” the mountain referred to by the Tibetan people as Chomolungma, which means “goddess of the world.”

The pair were the ninth mountaineering expedition to attempt the summit, and the first climbers to confirm standing on the peak. Although there is no proof, it is widely believed that George Mallory and Andrew Irvine, who perished during the 1924 Everest Expedition, made it to the top before dying during their descent.

Hillary was an extraordinary man, but simple in his ways. A quiet man, he was a beekeeper by trade, as well as a former New Zealand Air Force pilot during WWII. The attention brought his way by the famous climb of Everest was said to have taken him completely by surprise, and his subsequent knighting by the Queen only added to his legacy.

Another interesting fact about Edmund Hillary was that in 1985 he accompanied Neil Armstrong on a trip to the North Pole. With the completion of his trip with Armstrong, Sir Edmund Hillary (who had made a trip to the South Pole in 1958) became the first man in history to stand on both the North and South Poles, as well as the highest spot on the planet.

The trip to the North Pole was coordinated by professional adventurer Mike Dunn and also included Steve Fossett, the first man to fly a balloon around the world, and Patrick Morrow, the first person to climb the highest peaks of all seven continents. According to Sir Edmund Hillary’s son Peter, himself an accomplished mountaineer who was also on the trip, Dunn was a colorful character, the kind of man who didn’t mind ringing up people like Neil Armstrong and saying, “How about this ol’ boy?”

The North Pole, unlike the South Pole, it is not on a solid land mass, and exists in waters covered with constantly shifting ice. It’s tricky to get to at the best of times, and the weather can be dangerously unpredictable. At 65, this was a trip that Hillary could have easily passed on, but missing an adventure was not in this man’s DNA. He jumped at the chance, primarily because it was no ordinary tour group. There were problems along the way and they had periods of bad weather while hopping from Edmonton to the Northern Territories, progressing further and further into regions that were more and more remote, trusting their lives to Canadian bush pilots while flying in small planes.

Sir Edmund Hillary (2nd from left) and Neil Armstrong (far right) at the North Pole.

Their last stop was Lake Hazen, the northernmost lake in Canada, on Ellesmere Island. The weather was good, so they seized their opportunity, crammed back into their Otter twin engine airplane, and set off for the 90-minute flight to the pole.

On April 6, 1985, the group touched down at the North Pole, a region so remote that Armstrong said, “it felt like outer space.” Now safely at the top of the world, they popped a bottle of champagne, which froze solid before even two glasses were poured.

Sir Edmund Hillary later wrote in a letter: “I found Neil Armstrong a very pleasant and agreeable person and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with him.”

One of my favorite quotes is by Sir Edmund Hillary, which says, “One does not decide to become extraordinary, this only happens when someone decides to accomplish extraordinary things.”

