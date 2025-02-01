I'm kicking off a look at 70's music with -James Taylor
The 70's were the last era where "great songs" were played on the radio. Beginning in the 80's music became fragmented, and radio became corporate.
“It really was a perfect moment, that Laurel Canyon period. Carole (King) lived up there, Joni (Mitchell) and I lived in her house there for the better part of a year. The record companies were relatively benign and there were people in them who cared about the music and the artists – it hadn’t become a corporate monolith yet.
“There was a sense of there being a community: myself, Jackson Browne, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Crosby, Stills and Nash. David Geffen was in the mix a lot. Linda Ronstadt, Peter Asher, Harry Nilsson. You know, it was pretty much what they say. Things really worked well.”
James Taylor quoted in The Guardian in 2020, and photographed in 1969, the year he recorded his breakthrough album Sweet Baby James at Sunset Sound studio in Hollywood.
There is a young cowboy, he lives on the range
His horse and his cattle are his only companions
He works in the saddle and he sleeps in the canyons
Waiting for summer, his pastures to change
And as the moon rises, he sits by his fire
Thinkin' about women and glasses of beer
Reclosing his eyes as the doggies retire
He sings out a song which is soft, but it's clear
As if maybe someone could hear
James Taylor "Sweet Baby James"
Growing up in an era filled with incredible music was a privilege. I believe that those years produced a unique sound that will never be repeated. Many talented artists from that time created timeless music that will be cherished forever.