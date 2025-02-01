“It really was a perfect moment, that Laurel Canyon period. Carole (King) lived up there, Joni (Mitchell) and I lived in her house there for the better part of a year. The record companies were relatively benign and there were people in them who cared about the music and the artists – it hadn’t become a corporate monolith yet.

“There was a sense of there being a community: myself, Jackson Browne, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Crosby, Stills and Nash. David Geffen was in the mix a lot. Linda Ronstadt, Peter Asher, Harry Nilsson. You know, it was pretty much what they say. Things really worked well.”

James Taylor quoted in The Guardian in 2020, and photographed in 1969, the year he recorded his breakthrough album Sweet Baby James at Sunset Sound studio in Hollywood.

