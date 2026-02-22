Legendary writer Hunter S. Thompson died by suicide on February 20, 2005. He was 67 at the time, home with his family in Woody Creek, Colorado, just outside Aspen. His was in his office “working,” and it would be several hours before his son found him slumped over his desk. Like most everything in his life, Hunter S. Thompson left this world on his own terms, a victim to the excess that had propelled him to the top of the literary world during the 1970’s.

Back in the fall of 2012, while moving to Idaho, I made a stop in Aspen and Woody Creek, accompanied by my old friend Bill Best. We traveled up to Hunter’s main gate, the place looked deserted and was heavily decorated with “No Trespassing” signs. The energy was ripe with decadence, as if the trees were still undder his spell. We then headed down the road a mile or so to check out the Woody Creek Tavern, his favorite watering hole. I’ve included photos so you can get a feel for both spots.

Post high school, Hunter joined the Air Force and was stationed at Eglin Air Force base in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. He was a sportswriter for the installation and seems to have had a knack for getting into trouble. I plan to write a full article on Dr. Thompson soon, featuring some of the little-known facts concerning some of the characters in his orbit and the rise of what he called “Gonzo” journalism.

Entrance to Owl Farm, the home of Hunter S. Thompson

In the meantime, here is a letter to an angry Rolling Stone reader and an excerpt from Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail 1972. Both crack me up.

Hunter S. Thompson replies to Carrie Neftzger’s letter of complaint to Rolling Stone.

September 27, 1974

Woody Creek, CO

Dear Carrie:

David Obey at the main Rolling Stone office in San Francisco has forwarded your letter of Sept 18 to me—the one where you cancelled your subscription to RS because of my “vulgarity.” I also want to tell you right now that I never answer mail from readers; but I couldn’t resist talking back to a 91-year-old lady full of zip—and despite the prevailing ignorance of your letter, that zip came thru in every line. If I ever get to be 91, I hope I’ll be as mean as you are.

In any case, I’m enclosing the most recent RS, with my compliments—and despite your nasty language about me, I’m sure you’ll read it. You’ve lived long enough to know that words are just tools, for a writer, and when I write about Richard Nixon I’ll use all the tools I can get my hands on, to make people like you think about why Richard Nixon was elected by a landslide in 1972. My primary idea, whenever I sit down to write, is to get the attention of people like you, and make you think—and your letter of cancellation to Obey tells me I was successful in your case.

If you read the enclosed piece (“The Scum Also Rises”) with any kind of wit, you’ll see that what you react to as “vulgarity” is only a prod to make you listen … and if you disagree, well … I’ve done what I can, eh?

You can run, Carrie, but you can’t hide … not even after 91 years; and if you voted for that cheap, thieving little bastard, then you deserve what you got. If not, I guess you’re on my side—but I doubt if we’ll ever meet. Anyway, I admire your balls in canceling your subscription to Rolling Stone … But I get a lot of letters from people with balls, and not many from people with brains.

Why don’t you read the enclosed article and write me one from your head next time?

Sincerely,

Hunter S. Thompson

Woody Creek Tavern just outside Aspen, CO

“People who claim to know jackrabbits will tell you they are primarily motivated by Fear, Stupidity and Craziness. But I have spent enough time in jackrabbit country to know that most of them lead pretty dull lives; they are bored with their daily routines: eat, fuck, sleep, hop around a bush now & then. No wonder some of them drift over the line into cheap thrills once in a while; there has to be a powerful adrenaline rush in crouching by the side of a road, waiting for the next set of headlights to come along, then streaking out of the bushes with split-second timing and making it across to the other side just inches in front of the speeding front wheels.

Why not? Anything that gets the adrenaline moving like a 440 volt blast in a copper bathtub is good for the reflexes and keeps the veins free of cholesterol . . . but too many adrenaline rushes in any given time-span has the same bad effect on the nervous system as too many electro-shock treatments are said to have on the brain: After a while you start burning out the circuits.”

~ Hunter Thompson

Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ‘72

View My Website