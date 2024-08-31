Dr. Jackson in 1903

The first crossing of the United States by automobile was made by Vermont physician Horatio Nelson Jackson, and it must be one of the most interesting tales I’ve come across since beginning to write Ex Animo. A true spur-of-the-moment kind of tale that could only be birthed by youthful independence.

Born into a good Vermont family in 1872, Jackson had been a medic in the Army for several years before completing his studies and becoming a doctor. He located his practice in Burlington, Vermont, which is where he met Ms. Bertha Wells, an extremely attractive woman who also happened to be the heir to quite a fortune. The Wells family had found gold in the patent medicine business, and then turned its attention towards politics.

Dr. Jackson driving while Crocker and Bud keep a lookout in Idaho.

The duo of Horatio and Bertha were a welcome site at any important social function in New England, and in May of 1903 the couple took a trip to San Francisco to see the sites. While having dinner at the University Club, a spirited conversation broke out regarding the automobile, specifically if the “cars” were just a passing fad or could this new mode of transportation have a lasting influence on daily life? The consensus among everyone except Jacksons was that automobiles would never be anything more than a novelty.

You must remember, it would be five more years before Henry Ford would begin the mass-production of the Model T, a production move that made owning an automobile a reality for the middle class. During the early days of the automobile these machines were custom made, owned primarily by the wealthy, and not easy to service. As a matter of fact, at the time this debate was raging over dinner at the University Club, Horatio Jackson did not even own an automobile, but for some reason he wagered another guest $50 (that’s about $2,000 today) that he could drive one across the United States! Never mind that this feat that had been attempted before without success. The wager was accepted, and the die was cast. The amount of alcohol consumed during this dinner has been lost to history, but it must have been considerable.

Always a thinking man, the first thing Jackson did was go in search of a capable mechanic and convince him to come along. Believe it or not, he found a young man familiar with the new technology named Sewall Crocker who agreed to accompany Jackson on his grand adventure. Crocker suggested that Jackson purchase a Winton car, this brand was reliable, and the parts were easy to find. Locating a slightly used two-cylinder model, Jackson purchased the automobile on the spot and nicknamed it Vermont after his home state. On May 23, 1903, Horatio Jackson put his wife on a train bound for Burlington, VT, and he and Crocker set out for New York City. Their list of supplies was extensive, but here are a few: protective clothing, sleeping bags, a tent, blankets, canteens, a block and tackle pulley system, spare parts, guns, a new Kodak camera, and 6 cans of gasoline. The Beverly Hillbillies didn’t have anything on Horatio Jackson when it came to traveling.

A large crowd greets the travelers in Omaha, Nebraska

It took longer than expected to get through California, flat tires and dim lights slowed the pair down. What also slowed them down was the size of the receptions they were encountering along the way. By the time they reached Idaho the men had become celebrities, and every newspaper in the country was posting stories about the trip. Many people that lived away from the city had never encountered an automobile, much less touched one or watched one move about, and these people were truly fascinated.

In Hailey, Idaho (a town I lived in during 2012-13) the pair had to order spare parts and wait for their arrival. During their stay, Jackson found a small pit bull that he purchased for a canine companion. The dog was named Bud and a letter to his wife stated that Bud had cost four dollars, and had been fitted with a pair of goggles to wear when the wind blew dust storms in their path.

By the time the team made Nebraska things were beginning to become orderly. Roads, mostly dirt but at least smooth, were becoming more prevalent and there were no more mountains to navigate. Taking a ferry across the Mississippi River in Iowa, the two men and their dog set a course for New York City where they arrived to a hero’s welcome on July 26, 1903.

Bud wearing his goggles.

The entire trip had taken 63 days to complete, and the Winton automobile had consumed approximately 800 gallons of gasoline. The actual car was donated to the Smithsonian Museum by the Jackson family and resides there on permanent display.