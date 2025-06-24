June 24, 1949

It was on this date that television was changed forever with NBC’s introduction of the Hopalong Cassidy television series, the first television series to feature a Western theme. Extremely popular at movie theaters during the 1930’s, the Hopalong Cassidy movies had begun to lose their luster by the late 1940’s. William Boyd, who had starred as Hopalong on the silver screen, mortgaged everything he owned to buy the rights to his films, then struck a licensing deal with NBC television. Boyd then had the Hopalong Cassidy movies edited to broadcast length and shown as a series.

The idea turned out to be genius as series became an instant hit, earning Boyd and NBC millions of dollars, with a good chunk of Boyd’s revenue coming from merchandising and endorsement deals. Pretty good for a young boy from the Midwest that quit school in the 6th grade.

By 1950 more than 100 companies manufactured $70 million of Hopalong Cassidy products each year, and with $1 million worth roughly $13,339,000 million today, that means gross revenue on the Hopalong brand was nearly $1 billion per year. That is some serious money. The Hopalong Cassidy brand also became the first licensed character to appear on a metal lunchbox.

The first two seasons of the show were comprised of the edited movies, but after the public went crazy for the Hopalong character, NBC paid for 40 new episodes to be filmed, all with Boyd in the starring role. And to think, some at NBC laughed at William Boyd’s idea of producing a television series based on a Wester format.

Louis L’Amour, one of the most famous Western writers of all time, got his start ghostwriting four Hopalong Cassidy novels.

The Hopalong Cassidy character was created in 1904 by author Clarence E. Mulford, who wrote a series of short stories and novels based around the character. Cassidy was quite different in print than on the Silver Screen, as Mulford portrayed the man as rude, dangerous, and rough talking. Shot in the leg during a gunfight, Cassidy walked with a pronounced “hop,” a fact that gave the character his unique name.

The character was undergoing a surge in popularity during the 1950’s when an aspiring writer named Louis L’Amour was commissioned to write four additional Hopalong Cassidy novels. These books were to represent the character the public knew from the movies rather than the original character created by Mulford. Not entirely comfortable with the project, but desperately in need of money, L'Amour wrote four novels under the pseudonym Tex Burns. Although they were technically his first published works, he began to regret his decision to participate in the project and publicly denied authorship of the novels for the rest of his life.

