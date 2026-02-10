Harry Chandler in a publicity photo. It doubtful the publisher of the Los Angeles Times ever spent any time behind a mule.

The iconic “Hollywood” sign that so famously represents the city of Los Angeles today, actually had its start as a gaudy advertisement for a new housing development. It’s true, the original sign read “Hollywoodland,” and was built by Los Angeles Times publisher Harry Chandler in an effort to attract investment in his newest residential housing development, you guessed it – Hollywoodland.

The sign was massive, each letter standing 30 ft wide and 50 ft tall. What was even more impressive were the lights, roughly 4,000 of them, incorporated around the perimeter of each letter. The lights flashed “HOLLY,” “WOOD,” and “LAND” individually, and after each word lit up the entire sign came to life to read “HOLLYWOODLAND”. The cost to produce and erect the sign was $21,000 in 1923, which would translate to roughly $500,000 in today’s dollars.

It was marketing genius and caught not only the attention of the fastest growing city in the United States, but the gaze and wonder of the entire country. Newspapers from coast to coast ran stories about this new area of California called “Hollywood” for short.

A Los Angeles Times article from June 10, 1923, stated that 200 men were employed on the project, creating 7 miles of road while moving 300,000 cubic yards of dirt. Remember, this is in the days of mules and shovels, not heavy machinery. An article from December of the same year detailed the adventures of actor Harry Neville as he became the first man to drive a motor car to the top of the unpaved grade leading to the sign. Making it to the top was only the first part of the dangerous undertaking, it took three times as long to make it back down as he burned out his brakes in the process!

Originally intended to remain standing for one year, the famous sign has now held sway over Los Angeles for more than a century, albeit in a vastly different form. Today’s “Hollywood” sign has no lights and is made of sheet-metal. The city of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County became tired of watching the sign burn. And in another sign of the times, constant threats of vandalism have caused the area around the sign to become highly protected, although it is possible to drive to a nearby viewing area to get a sense of what the Hollywood hills must have felt like when the orginal workers climbed up there in 1923 to erect those first letters.

