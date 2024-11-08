The Ensisheim Stone on view at a museum in Alsace, France

November 7, 1492

It was on this date 532 years-ago that the Ensisheim meteorite fell from the sky and landed in a field outside of what is now the French city of Alsace. The meteor weighed approximately 280 pounds and create an impact crater three feet deep. These were superstitious times, and the meteorite’s fall was well documented, bringing people from miles around to witness the crater and touch the stone which many considered to have magical powers. Naturally, some thought the event was ushering in the end of the world, so it took great effort for religious leaders to bring calm to the countryside.

Maximilian I, who was proclaimed Holy Roman emperor soon after the event, assembled his council in an effort to determine the significance of this strange event. The land where the stone fell was under German control at the time of the event, and the emperor declared the stone a favorable omen. Since Maximilian was currently warring with France, he used the meteor as propaganda against the French, sending pieces of the stone to those kingdoms that were allied with him in the struggle.

Accordingly, Maximilian ordered the Ensisheim stone to be placed with an appropriate inscription in the local parish church. Believe it or not, a blacksmith was charge with creating large iron crampons so that the meteorite could be firmly affixed to the wall of the church. This was to prevent the stone from wandering at night or departing in the same violent manner which it arrived. You can’t make this kind of stuff up.

The Ensisheim meteorite is classified as an ordinary chondrite meteor rather than the more common iron meteorites. Most likely it was once a part of a larger asteroid flying through space and was trapped in the Earth’s magnetic pull.

The word “meteor” comes from the Greek metéōron, which literally means “thing high up.” In 15th century English, meteor could refer to any atmospheric phenomena, which were differentiated by various classifications of meteors. This is the reason the study of weather today is referred to as “meteorology,” which is basically the study of atmospheric conditions, rather than just meteors.