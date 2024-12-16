The July 1914 issue of Vogue.

December 16, 1892

The magazine Vogue made its debut on this date as a weekly high-society journal. Created by Arthur Baldwin Turnure for New York City's social elite, Vogue covered news related to the local, national, and international social scenes, while also promoting social etiquette. In its original form, Vogue also served as a trusted source for book reviews, plays, and music.

The word “vogue” is a mutation of the Spanish word boga, and the Italian work voga – both meaning “to row,” as in on the water. The French then came up with the word “vogue” which roughly translates into “going or getting along well,” which the British then morphed into the phrase “in vogue” which meant someone who was up on the latest fashion.

In 1988 Anna Wintour became editor of Vogue and immediately transformed the magazine into a publication with a stronger female conscious. The magazine began to emphasize the female body, as well as featuring Hollywood actresses as opposed to traditional fashion models. This shift in attitudes sparked an international trend in fashion that would exist for 40 years, helping to make women like Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore much more than merely faces on the silver screen.

The September issue of Vogue has always been its top seller, as autumn typically leads the fashion charge into the Christmas season. The 2009 film documentary The September Issue—which chronicled the production of the magazine’s record-breaking 840-page September 2007 issue—was released to critical acclaim.

Even in an age of declining traditional readership, Vogue has a U.S. circulation of 11 million copies. Internationally, Vogue reaches another 12.5 million subscribers and is printed in 27 different editions.