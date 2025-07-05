Ex Animo

Kim DiGiacomo
1h

My grandpa was born in 1918, and I have such fond memories of him sharing stories about my grandma. One of the meals he often talked about was when she would take two tins of Spam, place them in a baking dish, and pour real maple syrup over them before baking. It’s heartwarming to think about her cooking for their eight children, finding ways to make meals special even in challenging times. Interestingly, I’ve never bought a tin of Spam myself, so I can’t speak to its taste. But if it’s still available today, I imagine it must have its merits. During times of scarcity, we often have to get creative and find alternatives, which is a testament to resilience and resourcefulness in the face of difficulties.

Dr. K
1h

Every once in a while I think I should remind you how much interest and joy you bring to your subscribers. I have learned more from your column than 10 others...and I never know what I will learn next. I know this is a labor of love...thanks for doing it.

