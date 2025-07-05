July 5, 1937

It was eighty-eight-years-ago today that a modern food staple was introduced to American food shelves. Hormel Foods Corporation introduced the first can of SPAM in Austin, Minnesota, an answer to some of the misery inflicted by the Great Depression.

Creator Jay Hormel had the idea of utilizing the pork shoulder, one of the least profitable portions of the hog, in an effort to provide a healthy, cost-effective meat product that average families could afford. Ken Daigneau, brother of one of the Hormel vice-presidents, named the canned meat in a contest. He labeled the product SPAM, an acronym for 'Spiced Ham,' and in the process took home $100 as a reward.

Sales were strong for the new product, but it would be the beginning of World War II that truly leveraged the popularity of SPAM. Soon, the familiar blue can with yellow writing became well known around the globe for its easy storage and long shelf-life. This cheap meat became a necessity with the destruction of agriculture and a shortage of food products.

The “Hormel Girls” rolling out a shipment of SPAM to the Allies.

In 1941, more than 100 million pounds of SPAM were shipped to allied troops. The pork should product was consumed with great enthusiasm, especially on the Pacific front where strings of islands often had nothing to offer of nutritional value. After the war, Hormel launched a massive publicity campaign for the canned ham, recruiting a group of former servicewomen, whom they dubbed the ‘Hormel Girls,’ to tour the country promoting the product. By 1948 the group had swelled to 60 women with a 16-piece orchestra, and they were even given a radio show which aired until the group disbanded in 1953.

On average, 44,000 cans of SPAM are produced each hour, and 7 million cans of Spam are sold each year, with Koreans coming in second to the United States in Spam consumption. No less than Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev was a fan of SPAM, writing in his memoir, "There were many jokes going around in the army, some of them off-color, about American SPAM; it tasted good, nonetheless, and without SPAM, we wouldn't have been able to feed our army. We would have lost our most fertile lands because the soldiers would have starved."

