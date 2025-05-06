Big Mac creator Jim Delligatti and the restaurant where it all started.

Who hasn’t heard of the “Big Mac” in 2025?

The McDonald’s hamburger is known so well, that The Economist magazine came up with the “Big Mac Index” several years ago to compare the cost of living in major cities around the globe based on the price of the hamburger. A marvelous symbol of American capitalism (and for some decadence), the Big Mac is so popular that somewhere around 575 million Big Mac’s are being sold annually in the U.S. alone, that equates to about 17 Big Mac’s being sold every second.

So, what’s the story behind this sensation? Who concocted the now famous "two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame-seed bun?" If you are guessing some “think tank” of burger guru’s locked inside a kitchen warehouse somewhere in Ray Kroc’s California, you would be dead wrong.

To answer the Big Mac riddle, we must know Jim Delligatti, a veteran of the U.S. Army who gave up a gun and picked up a love for the restaurant business, especially the quickly expanding fast-food business of the 1960’s. Seeing the value of the McDonald’s restaurant chain early, Jim became a franchisee who would eventually own almost fifty McDonald’s restaurants in the state of Pennsylvania.

Big Mac advertising in France

Delligatti was a big, tough guy with a teddy bear heart, and his core customers were the male workers from the nearby steel mills who stopped by after completing their shifts. These men weren’t satisfied by the smaller “kids burgers” being served around town, and some complained loudly. While the boys liked Jim, they let him know that the Shoney’s “Big Boy” was now their favorite burger because it came with two beef patties. A real satisfier for the steel worker putting in a long day.

This fact put Delligatti to experimenting with different sandwich combinations at his McDonald’s store located on McKnight Road in suburban Ross Township. The hard-charging Delligatti was told by McDonald’s executives that he could introduce a new sandwich in his stores, but McDonald’s had one condition, Delligatti had to use ingredients and products that were already part of the McDonald's portfolio. Although Delligatti tried to toe the line, he broke ranks with corporate by choosing a sesame-seed bun from a local baker for his monster burger. His “special sauce” is made from mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish and yellow mustard whipped together with vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Only a slight variation from Thousand Island salad dressing.

At various times he called his new creation the “Aristocrat” and the “Blue Ribbon Burger,” but neither of those names stuck. No matter what he called it, the new hamburger was a hit with customers. The bosses at McDonald’s, however, were another story. They were skeptical when it came to making an addition to their ultra-successful national menu. Claiming they needed further proof, Delligatti called their bluff by getting on the phone with other McDonald’s owners and convincing them to give the sandwich a shot. Each test market across the U.S. showed strong sales and the corporate suits were forced to admit the sandwich was a winner.

Esther G. Rose

All they needed to go national was a name, and so many suggestions were made that it became something of a joke for the McDonald’s brass. Finally, the perfect name came via McDonald’s corporate office in Oak Brook, Illinois, where Esther Glickstein Rose, a twenty-one-year-old secretary, suggested the name “Big Mac” to a corporate vice-president of marketing. This idea popped into her head during an impromptu brainstorming session and today looks nothing short of genius. Let’s have a round of applause for Esther, and maybe the next time you see a Big Mac think of how it could have been called the “Big Esther” under other circumstances.

On May 5, 1968, the Big Mac made its national debut selling for $.45 cents. It was VERY popular.

The rest, as they say, is history.

