The original Barbie in her blonde form.

March 9, 1959

Mattel introduces Barbie, the first mass-produced toy doll in the United States with adult features. The plastic dolls, which came in blonde or brunette, stood eleven-inches-tall, to this day have measurements not found in nature, and were an immediately hit with young girls. The story of how Barbie became an American icon is what’s interesting.

The Barbie doll was the brainchild of Ruth Handler, a very intuitive lady who co-founded the Mattel Toy Company with her husband Elliott after their furniture making business went bust. The idea for Barbie originated with the Handler’s daughter, who was named (you guessed it) Barbara. Seems the pubescent Barbara was quite fond of paper dolls and she and her friends enjoyed dressing them in older attire while having them role play with one another. One of Barbara’s complaints was that the only dolls for girls were “baby” dolls, and she wanted something different.

L-R are Elliot Handler, Ruth, Barbara and Kenneth playing piano. Kenneth would later be the inspiration for the Ken doll.

On a trip to Switzerland in 1956, Ruth came across a German doll called “Bild Lilli,” a female creation about a foot tall with exaggerated female proportions and could be dressed and presented in a variety of roles – secretary, nurse, etc. The adult figured doll was exactly what Ruth had in mind when she thought about her daughter and her friends acting out their roles with paper dolls. After purchasing several to take back to the states, Ruth dug deeper and discovered the dolls were based on a satirical comic strip drawn by Reinhard Beuthin for the newspaper Bild. While the dolls had originally been marketed to adults, primarily to men as risqué gag gifts, they had become very popular with children. This fact only further reinforced Ruth’s idea that young girls would be accepting of a more “mature” doll, instead of the “baby” dolls that toy manufacturers were now so readily producing.

Since the doll’s inception its body has incited controversy. In 1958, after Ruth Handler was satisfied that the look of Barbie was acceptable, Mattel sponsored a market study using several U.S. cities. The reception with children was very positive, but mothers criticized Barbie for having “too much of a figure.” Already way ahead of the game when it came to marketing, Mattel knew exactly how to circumvent this problem – go directly to the children via television. The company had begun sponsoring Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club program in 1955 and became the first U.S. toy company to broadcast commercials directly to children. Knowing they had this ace-in-the-hole, Mattel decided to release Barbie in the spring of 1959.

When the North American International Toy Fair kicked off on March 9, 1959, the Barbie doll was standing front and center. Her full name was Barbara Millicent Roberts, and she was a native of the fictional town of Willows, Wisconsin. Sporting a black and white zebra-striped bathing suit, gold-tone hoop earrings, and open-toe high heels, Barbie could be purchased as either a blonde or brunette.

Ruth Handler and her array of dolls during the 1960’s

Barbie’s retail price was $3 that spring, which would equate to $34 today. Mattel sold just over 300,000 of the dolls over the next nine months. A toy-makers dream!

“We tried not to make her too beautiful,” Handler explained in a 1997 BBC interview. “We were not anxious to have a beautiful doll, because we felt if little girls were going to project themselves through this doll, we didn’t want the little girl to be threatened by the beauty of Barbie.”

Now, personally, I love the Barbie doll and grew up with all the girls in my neighborhood having one, but I do believe this quote is colored with revisionist history. Let’s face it, the allure of Barbie, besides her independence, was her “sex symbol” good lucks, and the late 1950’s were the age of glamour in Hollywood. But again, that is just my opinion.

What we do know is that Mattel paid Reinhard Beuthin $21,000 for the rights to his “Bild Lilli” doll, which while a good chunk of money at the time pales in comparison to the fact Barbie has sold more than one billion dolls to date. Adapting to all manner of cultural and social changes, Barbie is still adding more and different Barbie’s to their offering, and if sales are any indication ($178 million in estimated sales for 2024) kids are still in love with the doll and what it represents.

View My Website

Buy Me A Coffee