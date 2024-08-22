An original Cadillac from 1903

The Cadillac Automobile Company was formed on this date by a group of Henry Ford’s disgruntled investors in the original Henry Ford Motor Company. At the time, Ford’s ideas concerning the assembly line were unproven and out of the ordinary. Many craftsmen complained about Ford’s control over the production process, especially the time constraints that were expected while performing certain tasks. These complaints were viewed as legitimate by some of the investors and Ford was forced out. Leaving the partnership with his name and $900, he formed the Ford Motor Company the following year.

The remaining investors were still very interested in producing automobiles, so they took the remnants of the Ford factory and formed the Cadillac Motor Company. The name was taken after French explorer Antoine Laumet de Cadillac, the man who had founded Detroit in 1701. The Cadillac logo/ornament is based on Cadillac’s coat of arms.

Cadillac is among the oldest automotive brands in the world, and in regards to automobiles produced in the U.S., Cadillac trails only fellow GM models Oldsmobile (1897) and Buick (1899). Cadillac was the first U.S. car to win the Dewar Trophy, a prestigious automobile award given by the Royal Automobile Club of Great Britain. The award was given for successfully demonstrating the interchangeability of its component parts during a reliability test in 1908; this spawned the firm's slogan "Standard of the World". After this success Cadillac was acquired by General Motors in 1909.